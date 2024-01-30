Have you ever laid on a bed of nails?

I assure you that it’s no easy task!

While attending the county fair as a high school teenager accompanied by several close-knit friends, we were under the big top enjoying numerous circus acts when a huge beastly man with muscles bulging in every direction came out with a sledgehammer similar to that of Thor’s Mjölnir; after which he asked for a volunteer to lay on a bed of nails.

When a couple of my boon companions began needling me to take the bait, I detected a definite pin prick in the general vicinity of my nether regions causing me to spring to attention.

Thinking that I was a willing participant in this spine-tingling demonstration, the muscle-bound hulkster scooped me up over his shoulder before walking out to the center ring.

After I cautiously laid down on a bed of over one thousand nails, an eager assistant placed a long board across my lean body lengthwise prior to quickly stacking several cinderblocks on top.

Surely, I was a dead man!

With one eye open, I watched as the powerful circus performer swung the long-handled hammer over his head as he smashed the blocks of cement to smithereens leaving my body unharmed.

The would-be bodybuilder helped me to my feet as we both took a well-deserved bow to the jubilant cheers of the throng of onlookers in the stands surrounding the phenomenal spectacle.

If you believe that, then I have some Florida swampland to sell you.

However, I was waiting around on pins and needles until my mother arrived home from her work as a waitress at Christy’s Family Restaurant on Route 65 upon discovering a legal-size envelope addressed to me from Evangel University which was protruding from our mailbox in the downstairs entrance of the apartment building.

It was approximately two and a half months ago when I completed the application for the liberal arts institution before stopping by the U.S. Post Office on my way to school the Tuesday following Thanksgiving weekend to drop it in the outgoing mail along with the results of my latest college board test.

By the time the dark-haired brunette walked through the door some thirty minutes later after picking up my youngest sister from Northside Elementary School, I was busting at the seams to know the contents of the official looking letter sitting atop the coffee table in the living room; so much so that I sat on my hands while starring at it from the couch until I heard the key in the lock.

“Thank goodness you’re finally home from work,” I announced while snatching the oblong-shaped letter from the low table in front of the sofa. “Ever since I found this letter in our mailbox after school, I’ve been patiently waiting for you before ripping it open; because I wanted you to see the reaction on my face when I read its contents.”

“Well, let’s not waste any more time,” observed Mom as she placed a couple bags of groceries on the executive desk jutting out into the room. “Since I can clearly see that you’re about to lose your mind, I’ll wait to put these groceries in the kitchen; so, you better open that letter before exploding into a million little pieces.”

Upon opening the long-awaited correspondence with a letter opener, I gleefully jumped for joy prior to falling backwards and landing on the couch as throw pillows started flying in all directions.

I’ve been accepted to Evangel University!

Shortly after pulling myself together, I quickly read the letter in its entirety before doing an amusing happy dance while somehow or other being able to maintain my balance on the second go-around.

You must have rehearsed that!

Following a celebratory dinner with burgers and fries for my monumental accomplishment, the tall slender woman called my father – who was holding revival meetings at the Assembly of God church in Meadville, Pennsylvania – to share the good news about my acceptance to the institution of higher learning; after which I promptly lit up the local telephone company’s switchboard to spread the glad tidings with all my intimate friends.

“Dude, that’s fantastic,” exclaimed Robert “Mags” Magnifico with excitement in his voice after answering the rotary phone. “Now that you received your acceptance letter, it looks like we’re all off to college this fall; because Robbie and I both received our letters from Clarion in the mail just last week.”

I would’ve never guessed that you’d both end up at the same school!

“Sounds like congratulations are in order for both of us,” I professed with surprise when the redhead answered the telephone at the Brough residence. “I just got off the phone with Mags and he told me that you were both going to Clarion University over in Venango County; and, I’ll be heading to Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri.”

“Back at ya, brother,” responded Robert “Robbie” Brough as he sat down on a kitchen chair to share his own surprise. “Since Mags and I are planning to be roommates, our parents will probably never step foot in the dorm room due to all the jockstraps lying about; because Mags is planning to join the football program.”

He didn’t say anything about you guys rooming together!

With Steve Grossman heading to Slippery Rock University, Bruce Thalmann was planning to attend Westminster College; and Lee Winegar decided to get an associate’s degree in automotive-diesel from New Castle School of Trades.

I was the only one going out of state!

A week after receiving the formal acceptance letter from Evangel University through registered mail, my parents contacted the Ellwood City Ledger to have my name appear in the local newspaper; the college announcement – a small tidbit bulletin – appeared at the bottom of page two along with the names of several of my fellow classmates announcing their own happy news.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.