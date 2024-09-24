Fentanyl kills.

And make no mistake, small town or large, rural community or metropolitan area, the drug — perhaps the most lethal and addictive we’ve seen — is easily accessible by anyone who has the desire to try it.

Sunday night’s 60 Minutes episode was an eye-opening reminder of the impact this synthetic opioid is having on people across our country, particularly our teens. That piece, and a grieving mother’s plea to newspapers and TV outlets across the country to spread the information parents need to see prompted this editorial and our own plea to those who read it to wise up to the facts surrounding this powerful drug.

Do not think this could ever happen to your child, burying your head in the sand to a problem you believe happens somewhere else, to other children. Don’t assume that Fentanyl only impacts people living on the streets or drug addicts, and please don’t mistakenly assume that because we live in a small, rural area that this kind of drug isn’t floating around out there somewhere.

It is.

According to the 60 Minutes report, Fentanyl, often hidden in counterfeit pills or used to cut cocaine and meth, is 50 times more powerful than heroin, and just ingesting 2 milligrams of the substance can kill you.

It has killed thousands already —70,000 this year alone. And, according to those interviewed in the 60 Minutes report, as many as 22 of them each week are teenagers between the ages of 14 and 18.

Developed by pharmaceutical companies for hospital use on patients in extreme pain, Fentanyl soon became a drug of choice and, while drug companies were slapped with lawsuits halting its mass production, drug cartels were waiting in the wings to take up the business the drug companies could no longer mass produce.

Now two drug cartels in Mexico are mass producing the deadly drug, which is apparently cheap to make. Mass production, high demand, cheap manufacturing and an allegedly robust social media marketing network equal easy access and a deadly disaster just waiting to happen … anywhere.

The drugs are crossing into our country at the border, often smuggled in by U.S. citizens used by the cartel to ply their trade across the country. And while the Drug Enforcement Agency is confiscating thousands of pounds of the drug, thousands more pounds are getting through and, eventually into the hands of others.

Sometimes the others are unsuspecting young people experimenting with drugs. While they shouldn’t do it, and most parents warn them not to, realistically many do any way.

It only takes one encounter with this powerful drug to addict or, in many cases, kill.

This is a serious issue, a war that needs to be fought on many fronts, starting perhaps with tamping down the demand which has ramped up exponentially over the last few years, hence the cartels tremendous interest in continuing its manufacture.

While we can’t win the battle over night, for us, here in Sampson, perhaps it starts in our homes, in our churches, in our schools and even in our neighborhoods. Talk to young people about the impacts such drugs can have on their lives, show them the 60 Minutes report and tell them again, and again how one experiment could be their last experiment.

And emphasize to them through words and actions how important it is to think for themselves, to make wise choices based on what they think not what someone else thinks.

As with everything, it starts with each of us, making a difference one person at a time.