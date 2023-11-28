Once the makeshift blindfold which totally covered these baby blues was securely fastened about my head, I was spun around in a complete circle — one, two and three times — prior to being placed directly in front of the donkey poster taped to the dining room wall.

After getting the green light from my mother, I carefully progressed toward the target slowly but surely before placing the elongated game piece on the perceived bullseye to uncontrollable giggles from the other party guests.

At first glance, you may have thought that I was at my very own birthday party playing Pin the Tail on the Donkey with a select group of childhood friends; but nothing could be further from the truth.

Instead, I was studying a map of the United States of America which was pinned to the wood paneling inside my bedroom in an attempt to decide where to spend the next four years acquiring a Bachelor of Science degree in secondary education for social studies.

For all intents and purposes, it was exactly like playing the classic children’s game.

After praying for the Lord’s guidance concerning my future endeavors, I made the decision to attend one of the eighteen Assemblies of God colleges and universities that were located throughout the continental United States; after which I narrowed my selection to the final three choices by placing red thumbtacks on the map hanging in my sleeping quarters.

With brochures from each of the perspective institutions of higher learning that were acquired from the church foyer the previous Sunday, I did a deep dive into everything which the appealing destinations had to offer prior to creating a comprehensive list of assets and liabilities to help in the final decision-making process during Thanksgiving weekend.

Evangel University, located in Springfield, Mo.,was a liberal arts college established on the property of the former O’Reilly General Hospital, a World War II era facility run by the U.S. Army, near the international headquarters of the Assemblies of God; and their Washington Studies Program sounded very inviting to a would-be politician.

Southeastern University, located in Lakeland, Fla., was also a liberal arts school with a storied past of shuffling around to three separate locales in New Brockton, Alabama and Atlanta, Georgia before its final move near the sandy beaches along the Gulf Coast; so, of course, I was drawn to the idea of spending my weekends studying while soaking in the local amenities.

University of Valley Forge, located in Phoenixville, Pa., which catered to training evangelists, missionaries and pastors, was situated on the grounds of the former Valley Forge Army Hospital; but aside from the fact that both my parents attended the institution under a different name and location, I was drawn to it because of the indirect connotation it had with George Washington and the Revolutionary War.

“Florida is most likely not going to be a viable option,” noted Dad as he placed the colorful leaflet for the unrealistic choice back on my desk. “You probably won’t get much studying done there since you and your new college classmates would have unfettered access to a number of beaches in the general vicinity.”

“I think it would be more prudent for you to select another location in which you’ll be able to put more effort into your studies; so, you’ll be able to snatch that dream job upon graduation,” he added while taking a gander at the geographical map that pinpointed my various options.

As much as I hated to admit it, he was probably right!

“Unfortunately, I would have to agree,” I reluctantly stated before removing the red push pin from what would likely be the best party school. “With the Sunshine State out of the picture, I suppose that makes my decision a whole lot easier; and I won’t have to worry about using all my spending money on trips to Walt Disney World.”

Since Southeastern University was definitely out of this high stake’s horse race, my alternatives were whittled down to a pair of prize-winning thoroughbreds as I carefully weighed my options for the path that would determine my future.

The competition was fierce as both colleges – each with their own appealing aspects – were neck and neck coming into the homestretch before my final selection indeed crossed the finish line.

In the end, I chose Evangel University – located in the picturesque Queen City of the Ozark Mountains – which had a state certified teaching program as well as the two-week Washington Studies Program where students had the opportunity to work as an intern in the halls of the federal government in our nation’s capital – Washington, D.C.

It was a dream come true!

Now that my life-altering decision was set in stone, I promptly began filling out the application for the private college which was situated more than eight hundred miles and four states away from my current location.

That’s when I came to the realization that college life would be much different than that of high school; so, I better starting learning how to do my own laundry because I didn’t have any desire to be the guy wearing all those “pink” shirts.

A lot of changes were right around the corner!

Due to the fact that a printout of my scores from the college board examination showed up in the Friday afternoon mail, I’d be able to drop off the thick packet at the U.S. Post Office while I was on my way to school the following Tuesday morning.

Shortly after completing the necessary paperwork, I collected a basket of dirty clothes from the hamper prior to traipsing down to the makeshift laundromat in the basement of the apartment building to try my hand at becoming a laundry aficionado with hopes of remembering my mother’s strict instructions about separating colors.

How many capfuls of laundry detergent was I supposed to put in with the clothes?

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.