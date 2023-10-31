Neigh!

While standing on the bottom rung of a southern yellow pine stall door inside the massive barn, a majestic three-year-old black filly whinnied and tossed her head happily as I fed the four-legged beast some sweet-smelling hay while lightly petting her with long even strokes along the neckline in an effort to keep her calm.

As Midnight continued eating her scrumptious mid-morning snack while tickling my hand with her thick tongue, I was delighted for an opportunity to experience rural life by feeding the livestock inside the cavernous outbuilding at the Williamson’s farm which was right next door to where my boon companion – Ronald Shiderly – lived.

Upon shaking the cobwebs from my head, I quickly realized a friendly stallion was nibbling on my fingers while sitting atop a wagon filled with hay bales lining the outside perimeter; after which I catapulted across the center row before landing into the arms of the minister’s beautiful teenage daughter.

Looks like we have a live one, folks!

Some of the other rambunctious teens snickered as they climbed aboard the primitive piece of farm equipment while I quickly composed myself before apologizing to Karyn Hayworth for my knee-jerk reaction.

Along with a couple of my fellow kitchen crew members from Kid’s Camp at Living Waters campground in Cherry Tree, Pennsylvania, I was preparing to participate in a ghoulish spine-tingling hayride with the youth group from Bessemer Assembly of God as the last of the stragglers showed up to the Shiderly’s countryside residence.

I think someone needs to lay off the caffeine!

The Mohawk High School freshman chuckled as he placed me in a headlock while lightly rubbing his knuckles across my scalp in an attempt to divert attention away from my horrific embarrassment.

“You’re going to mess up my hair,” I admonished while quickly escaping the wrestling maneuver by tickling my intimate friend’s ribcage. “My mind was a million miles away when that horse licked my hand; but I can’t even believe that my body sprung like a rocket right into the arms of the preacher’s daughter.”

Nobody cares what your brown locks look like, Marcus Welby!

“It didn’t bother me in the least,” revealed the curly blonde-haired lass as she intertwined an arm in mine and placed her head upon my shoulder. “Since this is your first time going on our Halloween-themed hayride, I thought you were looking for a little moral support; or maybe you just wanted to cuddle under the stars.”

Karyn, you’re like one of my little sisters!

With that being said, the horse-drawn wagon lurched forward as it slowly made its way down the gravel lane toward the painted asphalt past a grove of leafless trees preparing for the coming winter.

Shortly after our boisterous caravan of thrill seekers slowly progressed its way down Mount Jackson Road at a snail’s pace, the pair of thoroughbreds nearly came to a complete stop as we neared a stranded motorist with their hood in the upright position sitting along the edge of the pavement.

When the evening’s navigator appeared to be conversing with the vehicle’s driver, several passengers inside our transport heard muffled screams coming from the back seat prior to spotting a terrified teen pounding on the glass in an futile attempt to escape her prison; after which a man in a hockey mask wielding a sharp-edged machete – Jason Voorhees from Friday the 13th – came at us at like a bat out of hell causing everyone to jump out of their skin.

“That was a totally gnarly reaction,” guffawed Andy Hayworth – the pastor’s teenage son – as he and his girlfriend climbed aboard the conveyance for the remainder of the hair-raising excursion. “When some of you started squealing like a bunch of little girls, I thought youns were going to break my eardrums; and you most definitely brought the dead back to life.”

A few of the adolescents greeted the newcomers with high fives and handshakes once they each found an empty seat next to their usual cohorts as the adventure continued to its next stop along the ghastly tour.

Rolling upon an unkempt roadside graveyard next to an old abandoned Presbyterian church which hadn’t been used in years, a few of the teenyboppers started telling harrowing tales of the unfortunate souls rotting in the ground beneath the topsoil as two shadowy figures began to rise from the ashes to feast on the frightened young people.

I knew those screams raised the dead!

“Youns are so gullible,” quipped David Williamson while stepping into the wagon to join the party dressed like a decaying corpse wrapped in rags. “Since youns stopped at a cemetery, I assumed everyone would be totally expecting something to happen; but I never thought that anyone would let out a blood-curdling scream.”

Lisa Shiderly has a powerful set of lungs!

“I’m glad youns finally showed up,” confessed Paul Williamson before wiggling his way in between me and the minister’s offspring. “Because if I had to stay under those leaves with all those creepy crawling critters much longer, this fifth grader was about to have a conniption fit; and then I would’ve totally spoiled the surprise.”

“Not everyone was fooled by your ghoulish theatrics,” I teased upon wrapping my arm around the aptly dressed preteen. “When Ronald told me that youns couldn’t make it tonight, I fully suspected that you’d pop up somewhere along the trail; and this place was as good as any since your house is directly across the street.”

By the time we wobbled across the uneven pebbles on the gravel lane heading toward Ronald’s house on our return trip, there was one more terrifying prank waiting for us at the end of the road.

Halloween’s Michael Myers turned around in the buckboard and came at us with a butcher knife!

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.