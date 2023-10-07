It’s a dangerous thing to mistake speaking without thought for speaking the truth. When we are communicating strategically, it is done so with purpose while showcasing value to achieve the goal of relaying the intended message(s). Words matter and especially The Word and self-talk. Every decision we make in life is either based on love or fear. As we speak words into the universe, let them be positive and uplifting not only for ourselves but also for the people around us. Let’s stay open-minded and willing to learn, evermore, as we continue our personal spiritual journey. Have we broken out of the complacent thinking yet? We’re working on it and doing very well!

One of the prime functions of consciousness is to “think critically,’ this faculty is present from early childhood; however, it can be crushed if what children experience is repeatedly contradicted by parents, teachers, and other “authority” figures. Here’s why that happens: The child’s need for approval, attention, and support. Survival overrides the intelligence and function of the critical faculty, and the child instead begins to “parrot” those who have “power” over it so as to fit in and be a good boy or girl. Totalitarian political cults have always known this and use it to their advantage. If this form of anti-reality conditioning continues unabated, over time the child/adult develops a ‘pseudo self’- the real self still present yet unconscious remains unfulfilled and unrealized. An example of this would be doing a job to please parents against one’s own deeply held desire to do something else entirely.

Another function of consciousness is to justify ongoing behavior: making excuses and rationalizing. If someone is convinced to become happy or angry, because it may be continuously suggested for them to feel these ways, they will justify their happiness or anger even though it wasn’t their idea. This has huge ramifications regarding whether our thoughts are our own. Think about it. With our world being so filled with media presence and a phone virtually attached to most people, every moment of every day, just think of all the “subliminal” things being continuously suggested to us. Tell me again why you may feel so strongly for one agenda or another? Maybe, just maybe one such agenda has been more force-fed than another. Fortunately, we can imagine all of that programming in a positive swing that comes straight from the source within ourselves and make it happen with God’s help. Let’s be picky on the things we allow to spend time in our minds and the materials we view in the form of media, music, etc.

A vast ocean of possibilities and potentials lurk in our unconscious/subconscious mind. Speak what you seek until you see what you’ve said. Prayer changes things. Here are some of the things God wants us all to know:

Luke 1:37- “For nothing will be impossible with God.”

Luke 18:24-30- Jesus, seeing that he had become sad, said, “How difficult it is for those who have wealth to enter the kingdom of God! For it is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for a rich person to enter the kingdom of God.” Those who heard it said, “Then who can be saved?” But he said, “What is impossible with man is possible with God.” And Peter said, “See, we have left our homes and followed you.” …

Matthew 19:26- But Jesus looked at them and said, “With man this is impossible, but with God all things are possible.”

Jeremiah 29:11- For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans for welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope.

Hebrews 6:18- So that by two unchangeable things, in which it is impossible for God to lie, we who have fled for refuge might have strong encouragement to hold fast to the hope set before us.

Hebrews 11:1- Now faith is the assurance of things hoped for, the conviction of things not seen.

Mark 9:23- And Jesus said to him, “‘If you can’! All things are possible for one who believes.”

Mark 10:24- And the disciples were amazed at his words. But Jesus said to them again, “Children, how difficult it is to enter the kingdom of God!

Proverbs 3:6- In all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make straight your paths.