There came a day that would change America forever: September 11, 2001. On that fateful day, I was the Supervisor of the Traffic Enforcement Section of the Fairfax County Police Department.

Our practice was arriving at work early enough to have a cup of coffee together and “solve the world’s problems” before going to work. I vividly recall the events of that day; upon entering the office area that morning, the television was turned on as usual. One of my officers exclaimed, “Did you see that!? An airliner struck one of the World Trade Center Towers.” We concluded that it must have been a pilot error of some type.

As this live coverage continued, we observed the second airliner approaching the second World Trade Center Tower to strike it. These were no accidents, and we didn’t have the answers for once. Instead, we were stunned beyond comprehension as to what we had observed. Our office became extremely quiet as the coverage and commentary continued. Eventually, that morning, we began our day of duty. By this time, the Fairfax County Command Post, located downstairs, had been activated and fully staffed for the work ahead.

Fairfax County is adjacent to Washington, DC, so our area knew to expect the worst. Due to our proximity to that area, anything that happened there would affect us significantly. We were in a high state of alert. It was unknown what the day would bring, but we were ready. Senior police, public safety officials, and our county emergency and support staff from other adjacent areas were represented. Also present were representatives from other federal and outside law enforcement agencies. Many call-takers and support personnel packed the command post. I spent my day handling my responsibilities between the command post and the upstairs office.

Every aircraft that entered the Washington, DC area was considered suspicious and a potential threat until suspicions were resolved. The number of these was countless, but many in the command post coordinated with other agencies’ hard work and validated their presence. The stress levels of everyone were the highest experienced in most lives, excluding those who had served in combat. The day moved on, and then another violent attack occurred. An American Airliner, Flight 77, had crashed into the Pentagon. Descriptions of the scene were received in the command post, describing the damage and the probable loss of many lives.

Two of my officers were assigned to an area in Fairfax near the Pentagon. Both returned to our office in a subdued state of mind. They advised me that they felt something awful had happened but did not know what. One of them stated that there was a strange moment when the air felt like something had happened. So many telephone calls started flooding the command post from everyone with a telephone. To add to the stress and anxiety in the command post, personnel working there received calls from their spouses, family, and friends who worked in Arlington and were in the path of the doomed hijacked airliner as it descended to hit the Pentagon. Before hitting the Pentagon, some described the doomed plane as it flew slightly above their roofs, just missing them.

Then, there was the hijacked airliner that crashed in a rural Pennsylvania field. We stayed glued to the large television in the command post and watched the continued coverage of these attacks on our country. Most suspected, the hijacked aircraft was targeted to hit the White House. Brave Americans on board did not allow their evil captors to succeed with that one.

September 12 and the following days and weeks were spent supporting the Pentagon Police and other Federal Agencies to rescue victims and other recovery efforts. Fairfax County, the state police, and other law enforcement agencies were involved in this process. This coordinated effort involved finding and removing victims, crime scene security, and traffic control on the Pentagon’s main thoroughfares. This support was a long and tiring team effort for everyone, but all involved accomplished it with extreme dedication. We had been attacked and wanted to do our part with total energy and professionalism. After our duties for the Pentagon were completed, the law enforcement agencies involved designed a beautiful lapel pin. This pin was authorized to be worn on uniforms and civilian police attire. This pin later became the symbol on Virginia’s Fight Terrorism license plate.

Keith Throckmorton of Perquimans County, NC is a retired from the Fairfax County Police Department.