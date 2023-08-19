Words mean things. I heard that phase a long time ago, and it’s still true. People who deal in words for a living know it’s true. (I know, I deal in words occasionally, but definitely not for a living.)

A grouping of words can provoke thoughts in those receiving those words. Thoughts can form opinions, and opinions can lead to action. Presenters of words know that, either consciously or unconsciously, and therefore write or present words in such a way as to promote the desired response.

For example, take the word, “riot.” One of the definitions of riot in Webster’s Dictionary is “public violence, tumult, or disorder.” But over the past couple of years I’ve heard a riot called different things. During an event where there was “public violence, tumult, and disorder,” I heard it described as a “mostly peaceful demonstration.” A few months later, another event, where there was “violence, tumult and disorder,” was described as an “insurrection.” I’ve also heard both events called “protests that got out of hand.” Nope, they were riots.

Both were riots that should be condemned, and those involved in criminal behavior therein should be treated as such. But why were they described differently? Both were riots, but the other words were used to describe them. Whether intentional or not, this is done in order to provoke a particular response by the target audience. Why, because words mean things, like ratings, book sales and political contributions.

Up until around twenty years ago, there were two words to describe the political leanings of people in the U.S. – liberal and conservative. If a politician had a label of liberal or conservative, you pretty much knew where they stood on the issues. But you rarely hear the term, liberal, any more. Now, the term used by the media and formerly liberal politicians is “progressive.”

Why the change? I suppose the idea was for change for a new generation from the old ideas of the 20th century liberalism. Also, shouldn’t everyone be for progress? But actually the idea of progressivism originated back at the end of the 19th Century.

Alan Brinkley, in his book, “An Unfinished Nation,” described the progressive movement from that period. Concerning progressives, he wrote that progressives believed that “purposeful human intervention was necessary to solve the nation’s problems. Progressives did not always agree on the form that intervention should take, but most believed that government should play an important role in the process.”

In other words, progressives look to government, mainly the federal government, to solve the nation’s problems. So, in that way, the progressivism of 1900 is not that much different than the progressivism of today.

Of course, a strong government is necessary. It is necessary for protection, and to try to keep the playing field as level as possible for all Americans. But “purposeful human intervention” by government cannot solve all the nation’s problems. We keep trying, but have often failed miserably. Maybe the best kind of purposeful human intervention is the individual kind. Whether conservative, progressive, or somewhere in between, that’s you and me.

Well, that was a lot of words to get to my point. And, of course, words still mean things.

Mac McPhail, raised in Sampson County, lives in Clinton. McPhail’s book, “Wandering Thoughts from a Wondering Mind,” a collection of his favorite columns, is available for purchase at the Sampson Independent office, online on Amazon, or by contacting McPhail at [email protected].