It was another one of those troubling public opinion polls about the state of religion in America. Last September, Pew Research Center released a poll on Christianity in the U.S. According to the poll, 64% of those polled identified as Christian. This is in sharp contrast to 1972, when 90% stated that they were Christian.

The decline, not surprising, has surged in the last twenty years. The decline is being led by young adults, with the number being religiously unaffiliated doubling in the last twenty years to 42%. The pollsters project, if current trends continue, Christians could make a minority of Americans by 2070.

Then, just last week, Gallup released a poll about Americans belief in religious entities – God, angels, heaven, hell, and the devil. The number that caught my attention most was the percentage of Americans that believe in God. According to the Gallup Poll results, 74% of Americans believe in God, down from 90% since 2001, with only 59% of young adults stating they believe in God. (Are you starting to see a trend here?)

So, if 74% believe in God, then 26% of the people don’t. That means one out of four Americans do not believe in, or not sure about, God. For me, that raises a simple question that I hope doesn’t sound judgmental, because I don’t mean it that way. Simply, if you don’t believe in God, then what do you believe?

On the other hand, I suppose the question could be asked of me, “Why do you believe in God?” More specifically, why I believe in the God of the Bible and salvation through Jesus Christ. I would, by no means, consider myself a theologian or Bible scholar. I know that there are theological questions that I have no answer. To be honest, I have questions, too.

But I’ve lived long enough, experienced enough, and seen enough to know that there’s got to be more out there than what is in this physical world. I know how I was raised, and the environment in which I now live have had an impact on my belief system. But it’s more than that.

Years ago, I heard it said that a man with an experience is never at the mercy of a man with an argument. And it is experiences in my life over the past almost seventy years that have proved the doctrinal foundation for me that “There is a God, and He is active in the affairs of man.”

And there is something else. I know people have questions about God. I do, also. But I am comfortable with having those questions, and with the knowledge that I probably won’t know all the answers until eternity. That does not mean that I don’t seek those answers, and that I chose not to live, as Oswald Chambers puts it, in “innocent ignorance.” But, through the years, I’ve come to one conclusion. Simply, I believe in God because nothing else makes sense.

The long held idea that the United States is a “Christian nation” is now pretty much history. Christian writer and theologian, Charles Colson, stated back in the 1990’s that the U.S. is now a “post-Christian society.” With less and less Americans claiming to be Christian, much less living it, he has been proven correct. If the trends continue, what will a post-Christian America look like? Religion, Christianity in particular, has been a guiding and controlling standard for good in the development and growth of this country. While not always following those ideals, the United States has strived to attain them, and has benefited from doing so. Thinking about all the societal changes over the past twenty years, what will be the standards, the ideals, of this country in the future?

