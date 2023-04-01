Recent information showing the number of law enforcement officers needed in various agencies across the state is eye-opening. In Durham, alone, reports show, the Police Department has 225 open positions; in Raleigh, the department is in need of filling nearly 100 slots. In neighboring Fayetteville and Cumberland County, the slots needed to be filled in the police and sheriff’s departments is at about 100 each. And down in Goldsboro, to our northeast, those agencies are down somewhere around 50 at last count.

It’s a sad picture of the seemingly epidemic losses being felt by law enforcement agencies across our state.

But it also paints another picture of realities that Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton is failing to offer as he continues to bombard social media with blame-pointing posts signaling the fault of his department’s lack of officers falls squarely on the shoulders of county commissioners and their unwillingness to raise pay.

Obviously that is not the biggest factor in the officer shortage that seems to be running rampant, and not just in Sampson County. Much larger departments with far deeper pockets are experiencing the same, and in many cases far greater, losses.

The shortages are indicative of what is being experienced in many other businesses feeling the pinch of more jobs than employees to fill them.

And it leaves us wondering if Thornton has been too quick to try to rally residents, using, in many cases, fear-mongering, to bolster his position without providing a broader perspective. It also seems as if he’s been just as quick to chastise the Board of Commissioners for issues they, alone, cannot solve.

Let us be clear from the onset – no one has supported the Sampson County Sheriff’s Department and its officers more than this newspaper. And we will continue to support them at every turn. It’s easy to look in our archives to see just how many stories we have done on our officers, police and deputies, what they do, how important and dangerous their jobs are, how we need them and how we appreciate them. We tout the countless arrests they make and we’ve even stood with them on pay issues.

But that doesn’t mean we have to agree with Thornton’s assessment about the cause of his departmental losses or his outcry that commissioners aren’t shouldering their responsibility when it comes to budgetary matters. It’s rare when we’ve seen our Board of Commissioners deny the Sheriff’s Department’s requests. But this time it might not be feasible to do as the sheriff would like.

Supporting our law enforcement officers is not the issue here. The issue is more about pay increases, and particularly pay increases that favor one department over the hard-working employees in other departments.

It’s ludicrous to think that our county leaders don’t support our law enforcement officers simply because they don’t knee-jerk react to Thornton’s constant stick-it-to-them social media jabs that, we believe, often hit below the belt without giving the public all the facts. For example, when the sheriff says he’s lost another officer to a town like Mount Olive, he doesn’t point out whether that loss was due to a promotion or some other mitigating factor. In fact, he doesn’t give any details about the loss beyond the same tired diatribe about not being able to keep deputies on the road to protect citizens because they are paid poorly.

We don’t fault the sheriff for trying to help his officers get more money. After all, it’s part of his job to stand up for his employees. And we aren’t saying officers don’t deserve more money — they do, and so do most county employees. But we do wish the sheriff wouldn’t try to stick up for his employees by tearing down commissioners for doing their job, which is to look after all their employees, not just one group. It would also be nice if Thornton wouldn’t try to scare citizens into standing behind him.

There are employee issues for sure. But they aren’t just in the Sheriff’s Department. What about the Department of Social Services, another group of employees who often walk into harm’s way to help families? What about the Health Department? What about Public Works?

All are important in their own right, and their employees deserve the same consideration as our deputies. And that is what commissioners are charged with doing — seeing that pay increases are meted out fairly rather than willy-nilly at the behest of one group.

It’s nearly budget time again, and we are sure the issue of pay hikes will be front and center, along with all the other funding requests, many needed, county leaders must review while keeping one eye on holding down taxes as many residents urge each year.

County leaders should not allow themselves to be bullied into doing something that isn’t fair across the board. And they certainly shouldn’t be governed by social media posts or outcrys.

With the hiring climate as it currently is, we don’t see throwing money at the situation as the best solution any way. Maybe it’s time someone looked for other creative options to difficult problems.