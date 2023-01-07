Looking back, it really doesn’t sound like a good idea. A comedy TV series set in a German POW concentration camp during World War II. But “Hogan’s Heroes” found some success, and the program ran for six years back in the late 1960’s. The show centered on Colonel Hogan and his fellow prisoners confounding and tormenting the German soldiers of the camp in humorous ways, while helping the Allied cause.

Probably the most remembered character in the show was Sergeant Schultz, the inept and clumsy German guard, who was constantly being pulled into schemes by Colonel Hogan. Then Shultz would look the other way and exclaim, “I know nothing!”

“I know nothing!” Something much similar was said in real life concerning real German concentration camps and World War II. It was April, 1945, and the end of World War II. The American and Allied forces were entering Germany, with one of the primary goals, to free those who had been prisoners in the German concentration camps as fast as possible. The Germans tried to hide the horrors of what was done in those camps, especially to the Jews, by destroying, burning and burying the evidence. But the atrocities were too vast and gruesome to be hid.

Such was the case when the American forces liberated the Buchenwald camp on April 11, 1945. American soldiers were overwhelmed by the sight. (When General George Patton visited the camp on April 15, he was so overcome by what he saw that he became sick and vomited.) The Germans would often kill prisoners by hanging them from meat hooks on the wall and even burning the victims in brick ovens while they were still alive. According to camp records seized, over 50,000 prisoners were executed during the operation of the camp, mostly Jews, whom Hitler wanted to totally eradicate.

The Americans and the Allies wanted the German civilian people to see the horror that had been going on right under their noses for the past several years. So the soldiers made the residents of the nearby town of Weimar walk the five miles to the camp to see. A newspaper reporter who was there that day described the scene:

“German civilians, 1200 of them, were brought from the neighbouring city of Weimar today to see for themselves the horror, brutality and human indecency perpetrated against the ‘neighbours’ at the infamous Buchenwald concentration camp. They saw sights that brought tears to their eyes and scores of them, including German nurses, just fainted away.”

“We didn’t know.” This was what the German civilian population would say over and over again about the concentration camps in the months after the war. But was that really true?

Ohrdruf was a smaller concentration camp near Buchenwald. All the able-bodied citizens of a nearby town, Gotha, were ordered to go to Ohrdruf and dig graves for the hundreds of bodies left behind. This was too much for the mayor of Gotha and his wife. After it was over, the mayor and his wife went home and hung themselves.

They left a suicide note that said, “We said we didn’t know. We knew.”

Like Sargent Schultz, we may have said, “I know nothing!” As a matter of fact, I think I probably said it (with a lousy German accent) back when I was working with the Revenue Department. There are some situations you just want to avoid. And not knowing about them is a way to do so. Even if you know.

But there are some situations that need to be confronted, not avoided. It may be a big societal issue, or it may be something nearby, even as close as your family, friends or neighborhood. It would be tragic to look back down the road and have to say, “I said I didn’t know. But I knew.”

