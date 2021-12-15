Appreciating small bursts of joy

Four years ago, on a Thursday afternoon in mid-September, I left my job in Warsaw and headed home to Four Oaks. On this particular day, I left work early, around 3:30, so before I was even out of Warsaw, I found myself behind a school bus.

I sat behind the bus as it stopped once, twice, a third time. It was at the third stop that I watched a young boy — maybe eight or nine years old — hop down off the bus steps and immediately toss his backpack aside as he hit the ground. He then launched into a maneuver best described as half-handstand/half-cartwheel, and I got the feeling that a day’s worth of pent-up energy had just been released in one quick burst. He didn’t tarry another moment — just retrieved his backpack and headed down the lane toward what I presumed was his home. The whole episode lasted just a few seconds, but in that short amount of time his exuberance was palpable. I felt like I’d just done a half-handstand/half-cartwheel myself. I don’t know that I’d ever before thought in terms of joy being contagious, but in that moment, that’s exactly what it felt like: contagious joy.

Another Thursday afternoon, this one just last week, I was sitting at my desk bogged down in a document filled with legal mumbo-jumbo, when I glanced up and saw a blotch of bright orange in the over-sized azalea bush outside my office window. It was a male Baltimore oriole. On any given day, I can count on seeing a wide variety of birds outside my window, ranging from drab female house finches to gorgeous red male cardinals. Baltimore orioles are a less common sight at my house; some years I don’t see them at all. I watched him for just a few seconds before he flew off, and despite my scouring the area outside my window a thousand times since, I have yet to see him again. But, like the handstand/cartwheel of several years ago, it was a short, welcome burst of joy that stayed with me long after the event itself was over.

A few years ago — and while I’d like to keep the “Thursday thread” running, I honestly can’t say what day of the week this occurred on — my friend Tyler gave me an aloe vera plant. It was the perfect plant for me, as it’s a succulent that doesn’t

require a lot of attention. Give it a drink of water every couple of weeks or so, and it’s good to go. One day when I went to water it, I noticed that the plant was no longer alone in its pot. A second aloe had joined it, barely peeking out of the soil. And, shortly thereafter, there was a third. Because I’d never owned an aloe plant before, seeing these baby aloes — or “pups” — was both surprising and exciting. Enough time has now passed that I have several pots of aloes — and I have to say that the sense of joy I feel each and every time I discover a new pup has never diminished.

With the holiday season upon us, “joy” is a word that gets tossed around a lot. This time of year it’s often associated with grand occasions like parties, light shows and parades. And while those things certainly are (hopefully!) joyous, I sometimes wonder if we — and maybe it’s just me; maybe the rest of y’all are more mindful of the little things in life — are so busy planning for and anticipating life’s big joys that we (okay, I) fail to fully appreciate the smaller, fleeting moments.

So as we get deeper into the holiday season, the challenge I’m setting for myself is to be much more aware of and thankful for the small bursts of joy that occur each and every day. Sure, the big things are nice, but daily life isn’t filled with parties and light shows and parades (at least mine isn’t). Life is filled with little boys attempting cartwheels and Baltimore orioles making surprise cameos and aloe pups popping up overnight. And I kinda think that if we string together these smaller joys, the result will more enduring than the longest parade and far brighter than even the most elaborate light show.