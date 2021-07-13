A late-night investigation

While conducting a late night tactical operation with my seven-year-old cousin Freddie Price, we ran for cover to evade an unknown enemy combatant closing in on our position.

When I spied someone in their bare feet from my hiding place underneath the double bed, I attempted to hold my breath while my blue eyes grew as big as saucers accompanied by a huge lump in my throat.

After a booming masculine voice commanded me to crawl out from the makeshift foxhole under the threat of violence, the savage beast pulled me across the floorboards until he wrapped his arms around me like an anaconda.

Upon my graduation from kindergarten the previous month, I was spending the July Fourth holiday with my family at my Grandma and Pappy Price’s house in Kenmore, New York.

Once my boon companion and I exited the bathroom after emptying our bladders, we decided to investigate after noticing the light streaming from Uncle Ron’s former bedroom.

Afraid to step into the room at the front end of the house, Freddie pulled me in as we tumbled on top of each other rolling onto the double bed nearly falling off the edge of the mattress.

The rising second grader swiftly covered my mouth before I nearly blurted out a blood-curdling scream from the adrenaline-charged incident.

“Shush,” exclaimed the black-haired lad while putting a pointer finger to his nose as the two of us looked at one another with bug eyes. “You’re gonna wake everyone in the whole house.”

“Grandma will skin us alive… before she hangs us on the clothes line by our toes,” he added with pursed lips.

When these whippersnappers suddenly heard footsteps coming up the stairwell, we both quickly sprang from the bed and found our own separate hiding place.

After the bedroom door squeaked open, an unidentified individual turned on the lamp next to the bed before extinguishing the overhead light and closing the door.

“Come out from under that bed,” commanded a deep voice as the man turned toward the bed. “Before I pull you out myself and gut you like a deer.”

Terrified at the thought of hanging upside down in a tree with a knife splitting my stomach, I pushed myself further back until my feet touched the wall behind me.

“I see you under there,” growled the fellow with the beady eyes as he poked his head underneath the bed grabbing onto my arm. “Now, get your scrawny little butt out from under the bed.”

I breathed a sigh of relief once I realized the would-be hunter was my Uncle Carl, who had moved back home that very night, and threw my arms around his neck.

Both our heads quickly turned with eyeballs glued to the closet door after hearing a noise coming from inside the enclosed space.

“Is that Johnny hiding in the closet,” queried the General Mills employee while bouncing his brother’s son on his knee. “The coast is clear now. You can come out.”

“That’s not my brother in the closet,” I whispered into my uncle’s ear. “It’s my cousin Freddie; cause him and Pam is spendin’ the night with us since we is goin’ to ‘Fantasy Island’ tomorrow.”

When we heard a moan coming from inside the wardrobe, the blue-eyed fellow put me down as he walked across the room and opened the door to the cubicle.

“I’m stuck,” declared the little lad wearing black-rimmed spectacles with a bewildered look across his countenance. “I can’t stand back up to get outta here.”

Uncle Carl burst out laughing as he watched his black-haired nephew flailing his arms and legs while attempting to escape the toolbox that his caboose was wedged behind.

“Do ya think you need some help there, little buddy,” questioned the blond-haired fellow as he pulled him from the closet. “Looks like you got yourself into quite a jam there.”

“Now… for the question of the night,” stated the young man with raised eyebrows as he sat on the edge of the bed with these two mischievous little devils standing in front of him. “What are the two of you doing in my bedroom this late at night?”

“Your bedroom,” asked Freddie with a sideways glance and hands on his hips while craning back his neck. “I thought this was Uncle Ron’s bedroom?”

“Nice deflection,” noted the seventh of eight children as he ruffled his nephew’s black locks while tickling his tummy. “Now spit it out before I whack both your tiny heinies.”

Freddie and I proceeded to explain our trip to the bathroom before investigating why the light was on in Uncle Ron’s bedroom knowing he had moved out after getting married.

“Why you two hooligans should hang a shingle,” snickered the blue-eyed blond cupping the youngsters faces in his hands. “You’re a regular Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson.”

“Can we have a glass of chocolate milk and maybe a chocolate chip cookie,” I queried while putting my hand on our uncle’s leg. “I saw some earlier today in Grandma’s pantry.”

“You did scared us half to death,” I continued nudging closer to my Dad’s younger brother playing on his sympathies. “And, you almost gutted me like a deer.”

“Oh, you’re very good,” assessed the 21-year-old as he kissed his brown-haired nephew on the forehead. “You know how to lay it on nice and thick, don’t you?”

“But come to think of it,” he continued looking at the cousins with eyes as big as saucers to match their own. “That does sound like a great idea.”

“As long as you boys aren’t too tired to go to ‘Fantasy Island’ tomorrow,” he added with a laugh as these little shavers quickly nodded our heads.

After Uncle Carl picked me up in his strong arms, the three of us tiptoed out into the hallway and crept downstairs to the kitchen to enjoy a snack of chocolate milk and cookies.

