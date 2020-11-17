The Pennsylvania Cousins

When we arrived at Grandma and Pappy Price’s house in Kenmore, N.Y. for the long Thanksgiving weekend 1971, Uncle Ron took my big brother and me upstairs to show us our sleeping quarters for the next three nights.

It was the back bedroom, which spanned the length of the house.

The young man took us by two sets of bunk beds, past a sheet dividing the space, to the opposite side of the room where there were two more sets of bunk beds.

The 19-year-old placed our suitcases at the bottom of each of the double-stacked beds. “You guys will be sleeping on the bottom bunks.”

“Who is sleeping on the top?” I asked looking up at my elder with the questioning eyes of a kindergartener.

“That would be your cousins, Rhett and Mikey,” declared the black-haired young man as he tousled my brown locks.

“Who is sleeping on the other side of the curtain?” queried my 6-year-old sibling as he pointed in the general direction of the opposite end of the room.

“Your girl cousins Carmen, Silver, GiGi and Kelly,” commented the handsome young man smiling at the pair’s inquisitive nature.

After John and I used the bathroom, the threesome came back downstairs to the kitchen with me on my uncle’s shoulders. Following a delicious meal of meat loaf, scallop potatoes, corn and homemade dinner rolls, the large dwelling had a few growing pains as the cousins began to filter in.

First, Kelly and Mikey arrived from Souderton with their parents, Uncle Buck and Aunt Anna; then Carmen, Silver, GiGi and Rhett traipsed into the house from Mechanicsburg with their dad, Uncle Paul.

For the next several minutes, the freckle-faced lad and I were showered with many hugs and kisses from adults and children alike. I ate up the attention while my big brother, on the other hand, couldn’t wait for the lovefest to end. The menfolk retired to the living room to watch another sporting event on the television, while the women filtered into the kitchen giggling like a bunch of school girls catching up on things.

All the cousins gathered around the dining room table for a period of fun and games before having chocolate cake and ice cream as a bedtime snack. After the eight youngsters brought their dirty plates into the kitchen depositing them in the sink, it was time for us to retire for the evening.

Following a chorus of good nights, all the kids trudged up the stairs and trekked down the long hallway to the back bedroom as if being banished to solitary confinement.

After entering the room, Rhett plopped on the bottom bunk of one of his sister’s beds. “Now what do we do,” he complained.

Silver picked up the pillow from off the top bunk and threw it at her younger brother. “Get off my bed. You didn’t even take a bath today.”

“Shut up, you brat,” retorted the 9-year-old as he stood and nailed his blonde-haired sister in the face.

“You’re going to get it now, you little toad,” the 13-year-old swung with all her might knocking the brown-haired lad clean off his feet.

“Pillow fight,” Mikey exclaimed as the boys ran over to the other side of the room to get the pillows from off their beds.

Desiring to be on offense instead of defense, Mikey delivered the first punch, so to speak. He hit his cousin GiGi, square in the face knocking her glasses under the bed.

When the black-haired girl hit the 7-year-old back in retaliation, she knocked him into me; and I flew onto the bottom bunk. The little tyke with the crew-cut lost his pillow to the top bunk. So he picked up my pillow while I was sprawled out on the bed and returned fire.

As the battle of the sexes for overall dominance commenced, the combatants whacked one another in an effort to gain the upper hand. At the height of the battle, one of the weapons of choice burst into a violent carnage of feathers. The light-weight objects flew through the air before falling to their final resting place as they slowly floated down to the floor. The cousins pumped the brakes on their riotous activity. It was as if they had come to a screeching halt at a stoplight in the intersection.

“Grandma is going to have a bird,” declared Rhett as he sat on the floor and crossed his legs Indian style punching at his pillow in his lap.

“What’s wrong with you?” shouted GiGi punching Mikey on the shoulder. “I still had my glasses on.”

The blond-haired boy rubbed his upper arm. “Ouch! That hurt.”

I sat up from the bottom bunk and began to cry. Kelly hurried over and sat down next to me to console her little cousin.

“That’s my pillow,” I noted sniffling pointing to the feathers scattered about. “I don’t want Grandma to give me a whooping.”

“I’ll fix it; and she’ll never know,” commented Carmen as she brought her little cousin a Kleenex.

The long-haired redhead crept downstairs into her grandparents’ bedroom to get Grandma’s sewing kit while the adults were all hanging out in the kitchen. Uncle Ron, who caught the oldest grandchild coming out of his parents bedroom, demanded to know why she had his mother’s sewing kit.

After explaining the situation, her uncle came upstairs with the teenager to appraise the predicament his nieces and nephews had gotten themselves into. When the black-haired young man came into the room, a few of the cousins began to freak out while others continued cleaning up the mess on the floor.

“Relax,” exclaimed their uncle as he surveyed the mess on the floor while rolling his eyes. “You’re secret is safe with me.”

“I took home economics in high school. Plus, my mom taught me how to sew,” he added with a wink.

Uncle Ron walked over to where Mark was sitting with his cousin Kelly. He took the 5-year-old by the hand and headed out of the room with the torn pillow.

After handing the little shaver a pillow from off his own bed, the 19-year-old reassured the little lad that everything would be fine and that he was not going to get a whooping. Then he sent the youngster off to bed with a smile.

As I woke from my slumber with the smell of roasting turkey in the air, the pillow was sitting at the bottom of my bed as good as new.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.