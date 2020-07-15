Bryant’s actions should promote unity, not division

Junior Clinton City Councilman Darue Bryant is yet another young elected leader who has a lot to learn about the role he plays on a board we’ve applauded over two decades now for members’ ability to represent all its citizenry as a non-partisan entity should.

Not so much lately we are sad to say. This time, it is because of Bryant’s apparent determination to be a reactionary versus a unifier, handling a politically-charged, hot button issue as a lone ranger rather than as part of the governing board for which he is a member.

This saddens us, too, because we had seen great promise in Bryant during the early days of COVID-19, when he took to social media to educate city residents, presenting a video that allowed city staff to define the municipality’s policies and recommendations. He chose to enlighten versus incite and we applauded him in a May editorial that took exception to a fellow councilman’s actions.

But we cannot applaud Bryant this go-round for very public actions he has taken over the past 10 days regarding the Confederate statue on the courthouse lawn in downtown Clinton and another social media post seemingly encouraging the boycotting of some businesses while supporting others.

Let us be clear: We supported Bryant’s ultimate goal of moving the statue, but we cannot support his very public action to call for a peaceful protest at the courthouse while county commissioners were meeting a week ago. That call was apparently intended to show disdain for the county board’s apparent refusal to act on moving the statue. Commissioners should not have dragged their feet, but Bryant’s handling of the issue was a poor one for any elected leader.

What we find unacceptable is that the councilman initiated the call for the protest. Being there in support of such an event would have been OK, but leading the pack, not so much. As a councilman who has to work with commissioners on any number of issues, including the statue, his very social intimidation tactic certainly will leave a bad taste in the mouths of Sampson leaders, and likely his own council colleagues.

As a representative of a business, a board, a church, when you speak, like it or not, you are seen as speaking for the whole and not just for yourself. It’s part of the role and responsibility you’ve accepted. So being careful what you say and how you say it is vital.

Which brings us to an even more volatile social media post by Bryant, this one after Saturday night’s appalling vandalism of the downtown statue. His words: “We wanted this statue to be removed and made all attempts to do it legally; however there were those who fought against it and there were those who felt our process was taking too long. Remember our agenda is to invoke peace and not discord…justice not lawlessness…to demonstrate love and not hate.”

Is the councilman in some way justifying a vandalism? “…we made all attempts to do it legally?” Seriously.

Would waiting and trying to work this out in a legal way not have been what elected officials are expected to support? Wouldn’t that have invoked peace, justice and love rather than discord, lawlessness and hate?

And then there was Bryant’s other post over the last 10 days: a USA Today article on BlackOut Day, a day set aside as an economic protest that called for shoppers to buy only from Black-owned businesses and to boycott others. His comment on the share: “Spread the news!!!”

Bryant must have forgotten he is a councilman whose actions should promote unity, not division, and support all businesses which pay taxes into the city’s coffers and not just a certain few.

Bryant was urging boycott of businesses, at least locally, whose owners have wholeheartedly supported the fair and just treatment of Blacks (and all people) for a very long time, businesses which also have been hindered, if not hurt, by the COVID-19 crisis.

Is that the way a councilman should react? Far from it.

In our estimation his actions set a poor example. Bryant needs to remember Clinton isn’t Raleigh or Washington or New York City. This community, one in which he represents, resolves its problems together, helps one another and finds ways to bridge the gaps — no matter how wide — together.

His cause, as far as the statue is concerned, is a worthwhile one, but his tactics leave a lot to be desired.

It is our hope that his recent actions were an emotional reaction to things important to him personally. But we strongly urge him to learn quickly that when it comes to leading, knee-jerk decisions can have long lasting consequences that, as long as he is a councilman, can impact far more than just him.