Never like this before

“We’ve never had a time like this before.” I’ll bet you’ve heard someone say something like that during the past few months. In this era of 24 hour news networks and the ever present internet, more than ever it seems like we live in the “now.” I know history is so “yesterday.” But a look back at events from around a hundred years ago can remind us that maybe we have been there before.

A deadly virus. The year was 1919 and the event was the Spanish Flu. The virus started the year before in the early spring of 1918. This was during the end of World War I. Although no one is sure, the virus probably didn’t start in Spain. (Some think it may have started at a military base in Kansas among soldiers who were soon to be headed off to war in Europe.)

The virus was devastating. Spanish Flu infected over 500 million people, about one third of the world’s population at that time, and killed an estimated 20 to 50 million people worldwide. The flu was responsible for over 675,000 deaths in the United States during that time.

According to an article on the History.com website, “More U.S. soldiers died from the 1918 flu than were killed in battle during the war.” The Spanish Flu started in the spring of 1918. It died down during the summer months but then came back with a vengeance during the following fall and winter. (We’ve been hearing that warning from medical officials concerning the current coronavirus.) How did Spanish Flu end? The website states, “By the summer of 1919, the flu pandemic came to an end, as those that were infected either died or developed immunity.” (That doesn’t make you feel better about the current virus situation, does it?)

Racial tension. During this same period, World War I was coming to a close. American soldiers were coming home. African American soldiers had served bravely during the war. They returned home with expectations of a better life. But they saw that racial attitudes had really not changed. Tensions increased as returning white veterans took the jobs of blacks who had been recruited to go up North and work during the war.

During the summer of 1919, the tension came to a head. During a weeklong riot in Chicago, 38 people died — 15 whites and 23 blacks. During that summer, 129 people were killed during racial violence.

A deadly virus and racial tension. But there was something else happening during that time that is similar to today. The U.S. was heading into what would become known as the “Roaring Twenties.” The federal government and the private sector had worked closely together during World War I. The relationship would become even more intertwined as they headed into the 1920’s. The Treasury Secretary, Andrew Mellon, a wealthy steel and aluminum tycoon, led the fight to bring about large reductions in corporate and personal income taxes. Big business was the business for those in charge of the federal government during the 1920’s.

While big business prospered, many small businesses and farms, along with the average worker, were struggling with financial debt. Debt that would soon make it impossible for them to buy those products of big business. Then big business would feel the pain and the U.S. would see the beginnings of the Great Depression.

A deadly virus, racial tension, and an uncertain economic future. We’ve been there before. Of course, that really doesn’t make you feel better if your family has been affected by COVID-19, you have faced racial injustice, or your business is near closing because of the economy.

But we have been there before and made it through. It looks like we may be there again. How will we handle it this time? Hopefully, we will not just make it through, but we will learn and grow, and be better for it.

Mac McPhail, raised in Sampson County, lives in Clinton and can be reached at [email protected]