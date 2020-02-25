Middle school escapades

Mortified!

That is the only word that comes to mind when I think about the time I was caught with my pants down.

According to Webster’s Dictionary, the idiom means to be caught unaware in a situation to which you are completely unable to respond and can be highly embarrassing.

Well … I was absolutely horrified when that little phrase was taken to the extreme in the literal sense during my first year in middle school.

I have an innate knack for finding myself in some strange predicaments; but none so unusual as the time I was stuffed into a locker buck naked with no one to point the finger at except the boy in the mirror.

I would like to tell you that several eighth graders threw me in the storage compartment without any clothes, but than I would be perpetrating an erroneous falsehood.

Upon entering the sixth grade, I left the familiarity of my elementary years to begin a brand new journey by stepping into uncharted territory at the middle school.

Switching classes was the single most frightening aspect of my new world.

Although we switched classes in the upper grades at the elementary school, it paled in comparison for what was just around the bend on our journey through life.

Our primary teachers had all their pupils line up single file and walk quietly to the next class just across the hall. It was all very orderly and regimented. We were very closely monitored and supervised.

However, all that changed when we arrived at the middle school. The first time the bell sounded signaling the end of the first class period, it was every man for himself.

With my classes spread throughout the school, I was having a difficult time making it to my next destination with only three minutes between periods. I was also trying to avoid being stampeded by my fellow classmates, who were also rushing to make it through the door before the tardy bell rang.

I was so relieved when the school’s administration gave me permission to leave a couple minutes before each class ended in order to get to my next class before the bell sounded and the halls filled up with students.

In addition, my teachers permitted one of my friends to accompany me to carry my books. Although I was quite sure I could make it to my next class without any assistance, I was glad for the company.

While switching classes was undesirable, I thoroughly enjoyed gym class. Not that gym class was something new. We had it two days a week in elementary school, the same as we did in middle school.

However, the presence of locker rooms and showers made for a very unique experience at my new school, which just happened to be Bentworth School District’s former high school.

During my elementary years, we went to gym class and participated in physical activities wearing the same clothes that were worn throughout the day.

In middle school, we were required to change into uniform gym clothes, including a pair of black shorts and a gold t-shirt featuring the school’s “Bear Cat” mascot, before participating in activities.

Although I wasn’t able to participate in every activity because of my physical disability, I thoroughly enjoyed doing calisthenics at the beginning of each class.

However, the best part about gym class came at the end of the period – we were allowed to take a shower before putting our school clothes back on.

Having never taken a shower at school before, I thought it was the coolest thing. I was always the first one in and the last one out. What can I say? I’m all about good hygiene. Plus, they say cleanliness is next to godliness. And my dad was a minister.

Some of the other boys never took showers no matter how bad they smelled. I’m just glad I didn’t have to sit next to any of them on the bus ride home.

But the reason they didn’t wash up after gym class is because they were embarrassed. The shower was comprised of one huge room with several shower heads protruding from the four walls.

I guess I was an exhibitionist because I didn’t care who saw me naked.

Well… let me rephrase that. It didn’t matter to me if the other guys in my class saw me naked because we all had the same equipment. At least that was my mindset as an 11-year-old in sixth grade.

Since my next class was a study hall, my teacher didn’t care if I came in late after finishing up my shower.

One day after the bell had rung and the last locker door slammed shut, I stepped out of the shower and decided to do some investigating. I had heard some of the other boys say that the lockers were large enough to stand in and still have room left over. So I decided to give it a whirl. I stepped up into my open locker and closed the door.

At that very moment, I thought it was the coolest thing. I actually fit inside my own locker.

But it was when I attempted to get out of the locker that I panicked. I didn’t realize by closing the door behind me, I had locked myself inside.

After several minutes of banging on the door hoping someone would hear me and come to my rescue, I realized what an embarrassing situation I was truly in. I squeezed my torso into the locker with a towel draped around my body after getting out of the shower. It had since dropped to the bottom of the locker when I began throwing my tantrum.

Somehow managing to escape the prison of my own making, I quickly dressed and hurriedly ran up the stairs after exiting the locker room. My eyes nearly popped out of my head as I passed a female student descending the stairs.

If I had been still trapped inside my locker, she may well have been the one to open the door and see my scrawny little naked body.

That would have been nothing short of awkward.

By Mark S. Price Contributing columnist

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.

