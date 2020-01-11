Mikayla Boykin made an impression

The line on the box score for the college basketball game wasn’t that impressive. It showed only two points were scored in nine minutes of playing time for the Duke Blue Devil player, during a loss to Wake Forest last week. Especially since the player had recently been named the top high school girls’ basketball player for the last decade by High School OT. Especially after being a high school McDonald’s All-American and leading Clinton High to the state basketball championship in 2017. But it was an impressive performance for Mikayla Boykin.

It’s impressive because it was her first game back from two (That’s right, two.) serious knee injuries over the past couple of years. The last injury kept Mikayla out of the Duke lineup for almost a year. But folks around here are not surprised that Mikayla has made her way back from those injuries. They are not surprised because they know the young adult Mikayla Boykin is, on and off the court. For me, I saw it at the old gym at Sunset Ave. School.

It was toward the end of the youth basketball season during Makayla’s senior year at Clinton High. I was scheduled to referee a 9 and 10 year old game for the Clinton Recreation Dept. The other referee came down sick at the last minute, so I was the only referee there. I was going to have to work the game by myself unless I got some help. Trust me, chasing 9 and 10 year old boys around on a basketball court by yourself is rough. Remember, I’m officially now an old guy, and I’ve got papers from Social Security to prove it.

Mikayla was working that night for the Rec. Dept. They used students on game nights to help set up the scoring table, get the balls, distribute the jerseys to the players, and make sure everything is set up for the games. Mikayla would work some when she didn’t have practice or games. I had become acquainted with Mikayla when she had worked a couple of games I officiated during the football season.

It was game time that night and I was in a jam. I could referee the game by myself, but it wouldn’t be easy. I looked over to Mikayla, who was putting the balls up after warm up. I asked, “Can you help me ref?” About the same time, Brad Spell, one of the coaches came by. “Come on, Mikayla, get out there,” he said. Understandably, she was hesitant.

“But I’ve got boots on, and don’t have a whistle,” she responded. We told her not to worry about it, and that she would do fine. And she did, even though it was not her job that night. Going up and down a basketball court in boots isn’t easy. Not having a whistle, she would yell out violations, like “Foul! Foul!” or “Traveling! Traveling!” (This happens quite a lot when officiating 9 and 10 year olds.)

Everything went smooth, and we got through the game easily. After the game, I told Mikayla how much I appreciated her help. When I got home, I told Terri how much I was impressed by the young lady that helped me officiate. When you help an old guy save a bunch of steps, you make an impression.

I’m going to remember watching Mikayla excel on the court during her days at Clinton High School. Hopefully, there will many more memorable, injury-free days during the rest of her basketball career. But I’m also going to remember how a young lady helped out this old guy one night at Sunset Ave. gym when she didn’t have to. Mikayla Boykin made an impression that night, not with her abundant basketball skill, but with her character as a young person. And that character will carry Mikayla far, long after her playing days are over.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_general-pics-025-2-1-1.jpg

By Mac McPhail Contributing columnist

Mac McPhail, raised in Sampson County, lives in Clinton and can be reached at [email protected]

Mac McPhail, raised in Sampson County, lives in Clinton and can be reached at [email protected]