The lesser of two evils

It’s summer, and there’s not much on TV. There are the summer reruns and scripted reality shows. By the way, how can a “reality” show have a script? Well, there were the first Democratic Presidential debates last week and the continuing President Trump show. Like I said, there’s not been much on TV this summer.

So recently, I have been watching once again the ten part HBO miniseries, “Band of Brothers.” “Band of Brothers’ is the highly praised World War II story of Easy Company, produced by Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg. The miniseries follows the exploits of the Easy Company paratroopers, from their dropping into France on D-Day, until the end of the war. It is gripping and amazing to see the heroism and determination of those brave soldiers of our “greatest generation.”

Last weekend I also watched the last episode of Ken Burn’s excellent PBS documentary on the Civil War. It told of the awful statistics of human life lost in the battle to preserve the Union. One New Hampshire regiment that started with over 1200 soldiers, ended with less than 300 survivors.

I honestly tried to watch some of both nights of the Democratic debates, but after about five minutes, I gave up. And the Donald Trump show, which was, in the beginning somewhat entertaining, is now just Trump being Trump. And to think, the Presidential election is still over a year away! Is this what the soldiers of the “Band of Brothers” fought and died for in World War II? Is this what the thousands buried along the hillsides of Arlington National Cemetery gave their all to preserve?

We will hear much, too much, over the next fifteen months until the November 2020 election. You will hear the Democratic candidates decry the amount of college student loan debt. But you probably won’t hear any complaints about the high cost of higher education itself, which is growing at more than twice the annual inflation rate. (Their friends at the universities wouldn’t like that.)

You will hear President Trump promote the current U.S. economy. But you probably won’t hear him say a word about the $22 trillion U.S. debt we owe to creditors, which is growing at a rate of at least a trillion dollars a year. Spending an extra trillion dollars a year you borrow can keep the economy moving along. This is thanks, in large part, to last year’s tax cuts which mainly benefited corporations and the wealthy. He won’t criticize tax breaks for the wealthy. (His campaign donors wouldn’t like that.)

It appears that we are entering into a Presidential election where the choice looks like it will be once again between the lesser of two evils. I heard that stated several times about the candidates in the 2016 election. Well, the lesser of two evils is still evil.

God may prosper a country, in spite of corrupt leadership, in order to accomplish His purposes. But for how long? (Hint: Until He accomplishes His purposes.) In ancient days, God used the pagan Persian King Cyrus to free the Jewish people from the Babylonian captivity. But, two hundred years later, Persia would be no more, conquered by Alexander the Great.

John Adams, the second U.S. President, wrote, over 200 years ago, “Remember, that democracy never lasts long. It soon wastes, exhausts, and murders itself. There never was a democracy that did not commit suicide.” It probably won’t matter that much if the Democratic or Republican candidate wins next November. Unless something dramatic happens, and we can hope, America may already be on suicide watch.

By Mac McPhail Contributing columnist

Mac McPhail, raised in Sampson County, lives in Clinton and can be reached at [email protected]

