Matthews -

I Pledge allegiance to the flag

Of the United States of America

And to the Republic for which it stands

One nation under God

Indivisible, with liberty and justice for all

During church services Sunday, our preacher, Dr. David Gasperson, recited the Pledge of Allegiance with the youngsters, the end of a children’s sermon dedicated to teaching them a little more about what the words we recite actually mean.

It was part of a larger July 4th worship service, but the power of the message was as clear as those bombs bursting in air we sing about in the Star Spangled Banner.

Quite frankly, we adults needed the lessons just as much as the children did.

As we celebrate America and the freedoms we all too often take for granted, I firmly believe that lesson is one we could all use. That’s why I asked Dr. Gasperson for permission to use his thoughts in this column. The definitions are, as best memory serves, his; the commentary that goes along with them mine.

The aim is to hopefully remove the leaning we now seem to have toward divisiveness in a country we all pledge not to divide.

The pledge we offer, whether Republican or Democrat, white or black, Muslim, Baptist, Catholic or Jew, man or woman, rich or poor, is meant to unify us. It is meant to remind us that we stand together for something far greater than ourselves, that we support our nation even when we might disagree with some of its people.

So, let’s take a look at the words of our Pledge of Allegiance and what it means:

1. Allegiance: Loyalty. When we pledge allegiance, we are offering our loyalty, our support, to our country, ensuring that no matter our differences, when all is said and done we stand together in support of America and the hard-fought freedoms we all get to enjoy. These freedoms came at a hefty, often bloody, price, paid by those who came before us. I believe, despite the disappointment our forefathers must have in us, as individuals, they would pay that price yet again to ensure the liberties we all enjoy.

2. And to the Republic: Our nation. Being loyal to our nation means standing up for it. No matter what individuals or groups might do that cause us to shudder with regret or anger, the oath we take means we give America honor and respect at all times. We don’t sit out the pledge or take a knee simply because we don’t agree with the way some Americans might behave or the prejudices they might have. Our nation is greater than the sum of those who live within its boundaries.

3. One nation under God: God is the foundation of this country. While we fully support the separation of church and state (after all we don’t want our government telling us who we can worship), we wholeheartedly believe that this nation was founded under God and should remain so, even as we should remain a people of God. One of the reasons we believe there is so much divisiveness in our country today is because people have dismissed God’s relevance. The moral fabric of our society is tattered and torn because of our collective disassociation with our faith and the God of our forefathers. Until God becomes the most important part of our homes; until God becomes the center of our political institutions; until God becomes relevant again in our own lives, we cannot expect our families, our communities or our nation to thrive and our land to heal.

4. Indivisible: Unable to be divided. Our country was ripped apart by the Civil War, but history has taught us that no matter our differences, we must pledge to never let anything divide us, as a country, ever again. We must remain loyal to God and country, remembering that united we can stand but divided we will surely fall. That’s why indivisible is in our pledge, because we are committing ourselves to stopping short of ever allowing our differences to split America and her people again.

5. Liberty and justice for all. That’s a big one, but it merely means that we are all truly created equal. Freedom and justice belong to every single one of us thanks to thousands upon thousands who died to ensure those freedoms remain. Whether we agree with someone’s sexual preference or religion, whether we are of the same political party or not, we are all Americans and, because of that, we have liberty and we are afforded justice. And that means we must learn to live together, finding a harmony that comes from mutual respect of one another, an understanding that my rights end where another’s begin.

Too often we have relegated the Pledge to a means of showing anger toward something we dislike, or we’ve simply tossed it aside like yesterday’s news, relegating it to a past we want to forget and a history we want to rewrite so that it can be politically correct.

But no matter who we are, the color of our skin or the politics we support, the flag stands for something far greater than our differences. It stands for a country, though battle tried and sometimes fragmented, that will weather the storms of its people to remain the great United States of America

