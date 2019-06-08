This is our moment of truth

Looming as a backdrop to the efforts of the Clinton All-America Committee’s endeavors to become a 2019 All-America City award winner is the Confederate statue, standing on a pedestal, on full display for “a dedicated citizenry” to view at the entrance to our Center of Justice at the courthouse. Nothing can be more ironic than this scenario.

The goal of the National Civic League which bestows the All-America City honors is to recognize “communities that engage residents in innovative, inclusive and effective efforts to tackle critical challenges.” Well, there’s nothing more critical and challenging than pursuing racial equality for all residents in Clinton, NC, which also brands itself as the “perfect place to call home.” Again, there’s something ironic about this whole matter.

With that said, where’s the hard work and dedication in mobilizing the Clinton-Sampson community in seeking ways to remove that Confederate memorial to a more appropriate location. For the last 103 years, that symbol of the Confederate “Lost Cause” has been on a pedestal in downtown Clinton, reminding an entire community of that shameful chapter in our city and county history.

In conjunction with the ongoing work to make Clinton an All-America City for 2019, what better time for our community to take a more active interest and role in dealing with a symbol that remains a barrier to moving our community forward in a genuine and sincere manner. At least our county commissioners, city council members and our local state representatives can join forces in supporting a resolution designed to request the North Carolina General Assembly change or amend the law to allow local governing entities to remove monuments. Our community deserves better.

For the most part, I would contend that those people who have not paid the Confederate statue here in Clinton much attention do not know the truth about American history. For, when the truth is really told, you can’t help but pay attention and be moved to action. At least we should be moved to having that much needed conversation on reconciliation and healing for our community. Learning the truth has a way of setting us free, free from the hate and bigotry that has been allowed to linger and fester over all these years.

It is way past time for a public review and discussion by our county and city officials concerning the relocation of the Confederate statue in downtown Clinton. To be sure, it has been over two years since the issue was first raised by the local branch of the NAACP. It is only fair that we hear from the people who represent us at both the city and county level.

This is one critical challenge we need to tackle now and not pass on to the younger generation. This should be our moment of truth in facing our history and in lifting the burdens of our racial past and present off the shoulders of the younger generation.

Larry Sutton is a retired teacher from Clinton High School.

