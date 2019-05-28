The ultimate battle scars

While sitting in the reception area at the doctor’s office several years back, my then wife Sharon and I giggled like a couple of school children as we reminisced about our elementary school years together.

Like a big-headed adolescent, I began retelling the story of the time in third grade when I fell off the stage in gym class and split my head wide open.

It made the battle scar sequence between Mel Gibson and Rene Russo’s Lethal Weapon characters seem like minor scrapes and bruises.

Well… it may not have been a gunshot wound, but it sure felt like I was going to die at the time.

While I could not erase the frightening tale from my distant memory, Sharon was unable to recollect a single detail of the incident; so I felt duty bound to share the intriguing story, which involved a horrifying bloodbath.

What?

Oh, all right… it was just a gash above my left eye.

Sharon didn’t get a word in edge wise during my exasperating discourse, which is not unusual in any given situation; or at least that is what people tell me, it seems, quite often.

How rude!!! LOL!!!

The two of us were in Mrs. Wieble’s third grade class at Bentworth Elementary School in the little coal mining town of Bentleyville in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Gym class was a particularly fun time for us because we didn’t have to sit in our assigned seats like a bunch of zombies listening to our teacher diagram sentences with dangling participles and prepositional phrases.

Stifled yawn!

No offense Mrs. Wieble – I just didn’t like English very much. Those diagrams just looked like lopsided trees to me. Sharon, on the other hand, received straight “A’s” in the subject.

Protruding tongue!

She always was a smarty pants.

All right! I’m getting off course. Where was I?

Oh yeah… there were many times I was unable to participate in the class activities, so the gym teacher – Mr. Wonsettler – allowed me to do whatever I desired apart from the rest of the class.

What in tarnation was he thinking?

This particular day, I decided to shoot some hoops in my own little way – underhanded in between my legs.

Don’t laugh. You know you’ve done it too.

Sometimes, I actually made a basket.

Before class officially began, several of my classmates were shooting hoops of their own. When their basketballs missed the backboard, they had to retrieve the circular objects from atop the stage just beyond the court boundary.

After recovering their b-balls, my peers would spring off the raised area and land on the gym floor with both feet. I, on the other hand, was forced to sit on my backside and hop off the three-foot platform.

Being afflicted with a mild case of cerebral palsy, I could not risk doing something that would bring harm to my body.

Yeah, right.

Hush!

I was, however, a bit envious watching the other students leap through the air before landing on the ground. To a young lad of eight-years-old, who didn’t have as much mobility as the other students, it looked like the greatest thing since peanut butter and jelly.

Shortly after gym class commenced, the basketball I was using missed the backboard and landed on the stage.

Does that surprise you?

After retrieving the ball, I decided to see what it was like to fly through the air like Superman.

Well… you can imagine what happened next.

Bingo!

I landed flat on my face.

The gym teacher blew his whistle to stop the activities as he rushed to my aid. When he peeled me off the wooden floor, blood was dripping from the area above my eye.

Needless to say, I had to be rushed to the hospital for stitches once again. With my track record, I was becoming a professional when it came to the emergency room. I think the doctors in triage knew me by name.

Pointing to the scar above my right eye, Sharon asked, “Is that when you received that scar?” I nodded my head in the negative and said it was the scar above my left eye.

I incurred the scar above my right eye when my head came in contact with the lawn mower while ducking out of the way to avoid a falling timber in our garage when I was building my hideout in the attic.

What’s that?

Oops… our name had just been called. I guess that little story is going to have to wait for another stroll down memory lane.

Wink!

By Mark S. Price Contributing columnist

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.

