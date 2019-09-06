Thanking God for a day’s work done

Do you believe nothing will work unless you do? Maya Angelou’s words ring truth throughout this land that celebrated Labor Day last Monday. Work ethic can make or break a person, stop or start dreams, bring dignity and honor or disgust and hurt to the lives of people living in America (Since Americans just enjoyed a day away from work on Labor Day)!

While reading this ‘work story’ with Labor Day leisure still fresh on your mind, find a favorite Bible verse on the subject and pen your own quote that expresses your feelings about ‘work’! Mine would be, “when your day’s work’s done and you’ve had fun, take a bubble bath and thank heavenly Father, Spirit, and Son”!

Reading the following quotes, from a host of people from all walks of life, can encourage passion and empower excellence in work ethics for those who apathetically go through the motions, anxiously wait for ‘quitting time’, or choose not to contribute and excuse themselves from the work force.

Maya Angelou also said, “Whatever you want to do, if you want to be great at it, you have to love it and be able to make sacrifices for it.”

“You have to fight to reach your dream. You have to sacrifice and work hard for it.” — Lionel Messi

One of my favorites comes from an amazing American leader, a great man of honor and dignity who lives by his words. “There are no secrets to success. It is the result of preparation, hard work, and learning from failure.” Colin Powell

Stephen King bluntly spits out words that sting those who sit on their laurels and seek ways to avoid working.

“Amateurs sit and wait for inspiration. The rest of us just get up and go to work.”

My mother, Mary Dean Baggett Smith Rozier, was like Martha in the Bible, a hard worker who wanted everyone else to work hard also.

“Lazy bones, sleeping in the sun, why don’t you get up and get your day’s work done?” was a sweet song she sang to me many mornings while hanging clothes on the clothesline, after cooking a big breakfast for daddy and four children, and being dressed to head to school as a teacher assistant. Mother stressed the importance of working smart and savoring time. She modeled and made us work hard at making every minute count. She taught us to ask and answer two questions after our nightly prayers, “What have I accomplished today and who have I blessed on my way?”

Momma and daddy taught work ethics by example and took time to explain the benefits of ‘rising early, using time wisely, showing respect for those one works with and those one works for, doing a job right, keeping passion and purpose in place, and enjoying work. Daddy sang little work rhymes that ring bells in my brain and joy in my heart. “No matter how small or great the job may be…do your best and blessings you’ll see.”

“No matter how hard the job may be, you can work it out…just you wait and see.”

Daddy’s work ethic was more like Mary, who sat at Jesus’ feet and soaked up the stories he shared. Daddy got his work done but also took time when finished to have lots of fun. When he lost both legs because of diabetes, he never complained throughout the five years, several operations, numerous doctor’s appointments, months of healing, and finally being fitted for two (what he called) artificial legs. Daddy did not stop working but succumbed to a slower pace. He still walked across the road and operated our country story, and drove his tractor through his watermelon patch with Billy and I pulling the melons and placing them in his trailer. Daddy was his little girl’s hero then and today, thirty eight years after his work was done here and God called him Home! When I think of his humility and determination to keep working, while always sharing his shy smile and creative songs that set the tone for ‘whistling while we worked’… I cherish the memories with a daddy who was a walking miracle!

Robert Burns reminds us of two tremendous truths, “Dare to be honest and fear no LABOR.” Someone should ring the alarm bell or fire a shot to be heard throughout our land: honesty and strong work ethics are endangered within hearts and habits of many people living in the country we love to call home.

Hopefully, this story will bring blessings to those who consider work a burden, appreciation to those who take their jobs for granted, and excitement, enjoyment, and excellent work ethics to those who feel they are entitled!

In closing, this quote by Ralph Marston seems perfect to put Labor Day – for all people who labor or do not labor – in proper perspective.

“Rest, when you’re weary. Refresh and renew yourself, your body, your mind, your spirit. Then get back to work.”

Let us pray for working people in our country and give thanks to God for the gift to get up, go and get our day’s work done. Let us praise Him for vacation and holidays away from work when we can travel, loaf, be lazy, or stay home…working hard and having fun!

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Becky-Spell-Vann.jpg

By Becky Spell Vann Contributing columnist

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.