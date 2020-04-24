Crimewatch

(Public reports are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• April 22 — Luis Fortino Ramirez, 18, of 3623 Reedsford Road, Clinton, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. Bond set at $5,000; court date is June 12.

• April 22 — Jamesa Niyel Joyner, 24, of 112 Pierce St., Clinton, was charged with shoplifting. Bond set at $500; court date is July 7.

• April 22 — Chaz Austin Muhammad, 37, of 1807 McGougan Road, Fayetteville, was charged with communicating threats/assault on a female. No bond set; court date is June 23.

• April 22 — Antonio Vazquez, 44, of 17 St. Charles Lane, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date is July 20.

• April 22 — Jerry Terell Williams, 30, of 210 Angel Lane, Clinton, was charged with possession of stolen goods/property and felony larceny. Bond set at $10,000; court date is June 12.

• April 22 — Isidro Mendez, 50, of 315 Sneed Lane, Godwin, was charged with violation of noise ordinance. No bond set; court date is June 22.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

