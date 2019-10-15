Fall festival coming to Bentonville

FOUR OAKS — Take a ride on a wagon around the historic Harper House at Bentonville Battlefield’s annual fall festival Saturday, Oct. 19. The program will include demonstrations by costumed interpreters and a festival atmosphere featuring wagon rides provided by End of the Drive Mule Farm, carnival games, town ball, a pumpkin hunt, and more!

Near the Harper House, historic interpreters will demonstrate the daily life of women and children during the mid-19th century. Get a glimpse of their everyday tasks such as open-hearth cooking, spinning, and cider making. Visitors will be able to speak to the interpreters about how shortages affected their lives and what substitutions were made during the years of the Civil War.

Though admission for most games and activities are free, wagon rides will cost $2 each. Children ages 5 and under ride for free! We’re on A Roll hotdogs and Kona Ice will be selling concessions. Everyone is invited to join in a game of town ball, a form of baseball that was played during 19th century community gatherings. The program is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Activities are subject to change without notice. For more information about activities, contact Chad Jefferds at 910-594-0789 x203.

The Battle of Bentonville, fought March 19-21, 1865, involved 80,000 troops and was the last Confederate offensive against Union Gen. William T. Sherman. Bentonville Battlefield State Historic Site interprets the battle and the hospital, where many Confederates were left in the aftermath.

The site is located at 5466 Harper House Road, Four Oaks, NC 27524, three miles north of Newton Grove on S.R. 1008, about one hour from Raleigh and about 45 minutes from Fayetteville.

For more information, visit or call 910-594-0789.

Bentonville Battlefield State Historic Site is part of the Division of State Historic Sites in the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_p.jpg

Wagon rides and more this Saturday