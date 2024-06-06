The Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center has a successor to longtime director Ray Jordan, and she’s no stranger to the community, or to the Expo Center itself.

Kaitlin Adkins has been selected as the new Expo director, the county announced on Thursday. Adkins, who has been working with Jordan for about a year and a half as the center’s event services manager, will officially assume the post July 1.

“We are looking forward to working with her in this new position,” County Manager Ed Causey stated.

A NC State University graduate, Adkins received her Bachelor of Science degree in Parks, Recreation and Tourism Management.

Prior to becoming the event services manager for the Expo Center in December 2022, Adkins was the communications coordinator/downtown director for the City of Dunn for three years, from October 2019 to December 2022.

Adkins actually worked from an office within the Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center from January 2016 to July 2018, serving as the executive director of the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce.

She went on to sales representative position with WoodmenLife before proceeding to the Dunn job.

As Expo Center director, she will be overseeing day-to-day functions, to include budgeting, event planning, maintaining social media content, email marketing, facility maintenance, vendor negotiations, contract management, financial record-keeping, fundraising and inventory management, according to the county. The job also entails supervising full and part-time staff, training, assisting with special projects, establishing relationships and maintaining partnerships.

Adkins will be taking over a job that was held for decades by Jordan, who was named Sampson County’s full-time Economic Development Commission director in February. He has served a dual role since that time as full-time EDC director and interim Expo director.

Upon the departure of Stephen Barrington in September 2023, it was announced that Jordan would serve in a dual role for the county, both as interim director for the Economic Development Commission and as director of the Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center. Those titles for Jordan flipped in February and he will be officially relieved of the Expo Center affiliation in the coming weeks, as Adkins steps in.

Adkins’ starting salary is $71,520.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.