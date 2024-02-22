SRMC Foundation raises $40k for Blood Donor Center

CLINTON — The Sampson Regional Medical Center Foundation recently acknowledged Prestage Farms’ workforce for its generous support of the annual Tree of Love project, an effort that raised a total of $40,000 to benefit the Blood Donor Center.

Prestage Farms employees have a long-standing holiday tradition of honoring their company founders, the late Bill Prestage and his wife, Marsha, with gifts to the Tree of Love. The team recently presented its $10,000 campaign gift to the hospital foundation. The Prestage campaign for the Tree of Love included employee gifts and proceeds earned in October at the Court Square Street Fair & Barbecue Cook-off.

“This impressive initiative exemplifies a commitment made by Prestage employees to give back and make a positive difference in our community,” stated Amber Halstead, VP of Strategy & Business Development for Sampson Regional Medical Center.

In total, the hospital’s Tree of Love project raised approximately $40,000 to directly benefit the Blood Donor Center, which is one of only three hospital-operated blood donor centers in North Carolina. The funds will be used to introduce upgraded equipment and processes that enable the blood bank to package leukocyte-reduced blood. This means offering better therapeutic benefits to patients and significantly improving clinical outcomes for those receiving blood transfusions.

“The donations made by the Prestage team will reach beyond the monetary value to give life and hope to community members who require life-saving blood,” shared Halstead.

The Tree of Love project has been a tradition since the 1990s.

Display lights are symbolically purchased through donor gifts in honor or in memory of loved ones, colleagues, church members, friends, and family. In recent years, the Tree of Love project has expanded from one single-lit tree to 17 display trees that beautifully light the hospital front lawn throughout the holiday season. Although the campaign runs during the holiday season, donations to the Tree of Love are received year-round for memorials or to honor people during special life milestones, such as anniversaries, retirements, and birthdays. A keepsake card is sent to each tribute recipient, acknowledging the gift made in their name.

Hospital officials said donor support is invaluable as SRMC strives to advance the care it provides through new technology, medical equipment, and facility updates. The Sampson Regional Foundation plays a vital role in hospital fundraising that enhances resources and equips healthcare professionals to provide excellent care.

Donations can be made online at www. SampsonRMC.org/GIVE or by mail to P.O. Box 260 Clinton, NC 28329. Donors have the convenient option to automate a recurring donation on a bi-weekly, monthly, or quarterly schedule. One-time gifts and pledges are also welcome.For additional information on ways to support Sampson Regional Medical Center Foundation, contact the Foundation office at 910-596-4269.