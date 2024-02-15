New florist opens on Beaman Street

Devon Spencer, owner of DeVine Designs Floral and Gifts, picked a special day for his official ribbon-cutting with the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce. He said he wanted to make sure it was a big start at the store’s 300-A Beaman St. location and, as a florist, it doesn’t get much bigger than Valentine’s Day. With family and friends throughout the shop supporting Spencer and his business, it was easy to see how proud they were and how excited Spencer was to be recognized for his hard work. The beautiful weather and food from Mama Kea’s food truck and Nee’s Sweets and Tings only added to the great vibes at the store’s grand opening.

