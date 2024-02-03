New region will serve 46 counties for Medicaid, including Sampson

GREENVILLE, N.C. – As of Thursday, Trillium Health Resources, Eastpointe, and Sandhills Center will merge to provide managed care services for serious behavioral health, intellectual/developmental disabilities, and traumatic brain injury. There will be a total of 46 counties in the combined region, with a total population of 3,094,863.

“Throughout this process, our priority is protecting care continuity by honoring all provider contracts (for those in good standing and serving members in affected counties),” a statement from Trillium read. “It is important that members remain with their current provider or care manager. Since last year, we have confirmed that more than 1,200 providers (new or current) will have contracts with Trillium for the 18 additional counties.

Beneficiaries and recipients do not need to do anything about the LME/MCO changes. They will keep getting services as they do today.

Daily provider information sessions to answer questions and provide necessary information will continue until Feb. 16. Trillium also hosts weekly sessions just for members and their families on Mondays until Feb. 12. Links to access both sessions are available at TrilliumHealthResources.org/Consolidation.

“We are excited to start working with our new staff and serving people in these 18 new counties. We have contacted local agencies, welcomed new board members, updated our materials, and sent out over 90,000 welcome packets,” shared Joy Futrell, CEO of Trillium. “As of Feb. 1, we will have more than 1,500 Trillium staff ready to serve our 46 counties.”

NCDHHS sent notices to all transitioning members in early 2024, and will send Medicaid ID cards in February. Trillium sent welcome packets in January. For additional information about this transition, including how members can continue to get care and the finalized Consolidation Plan, visit Trillium’s website.

Back in December, NCDHHS Secretary Kody H. Kinsley approved the consolidation agreement between Trillium Health Resources and Eastpointe Human Services, which provided managed care services to North Carolina’s Medicaid population. The approval included the consolidation of Eastpointe and Sandhills Center.

Eastpointe’s CEO, Sarah Stroud, noted at the time that, “This consolidation will promote additional provider investments that will ensure members continue to receive the highest-quality care. Our team is dedicated to continuing this beneficial cycle that has strengthened our communities.”

“This consolidation agreement has been structured to preserve the local connections that are critical to North Carolina’s public behavioral health system,” stated Anthony Ward, Sandhills Center’s CEO, then. “We are excited to bring a strong network of providers and knowledgeable staff to the consolidation to continue our good work.”