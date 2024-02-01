DUNN, NC — The Carlie C’s store on College Street in Clinton is closing, ending a nearly seven-year run as the name on the facade of a building that has served as a grocery store for decades. The company announced the closure earlier this week, noting no impacts to the three other Carlie C’s loactions in Sampson County.

Carlie C’s, the largest family-owned IGA grocery store chain in North and South Carolina, said in a statement that the company “regrets to announce” the closure of its College Street store, located at 815 College St. in Clinton, saying that the decision came “after careful consideration and extensive deliberation as the lease for the location has reached its expiration.”

“The College Street store has been an integral part of the community, serving our valued customers for seven years since we converted this location from a Piggy Wiggly to Carlie C’s,” the company statement read. “Carlie C’s would like to express its heartfelt gratitude to the loyal customers and dedicated employees who have been a part of this journey. We want to assure our customers and employees that this decision was not taken lightly, and it is in no way a reflection of the exceptional dedication and hard work of our staff at the College Street location.”

All employees from the College Street store “will be retained within the Carlie C’s family,” the company said. The exact date of the closure was not immediately known.

“We are actively working to place each team member in other locations within our chain, ensuring that they continue to provide exceptional service to our customers,” the company stated. “Carlie C’s remains dedicated to serving the communities of North and South Carolina with the same level of commitment and quality that we have upheld for decades. Our other locations will continue to offer the finest selection of products, great savings, and outstanding customer service.”

There are two other locations in Clinton — within Jordan Plaza off Northeast Boulevard and within Shamrock Plaza off Sunset Avenue — and one in Roseboro, located off N.C. 24 (Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard) in Roseboro.

“As we transition from the College Street store, we invite our valued customers to visit our nearby stores in Clinton, which will continue to provide the same excellent shopping experience you have come to expect from Carlie C’s,” the company stated.

It was back in April 2017 that the four stores — those three remaining Carlie C’s locations and the soon-to-close College Street store —converted from Piggly Wiggly to Carlie C’s after months of talks between the Lindsay family and Paramount Foods (Piggly Wiggly) and Mack McLamb, president of Promise Foods Inc. (Carlie C’s).

In its March 2017 announcement of the sale, Paramount leadership said many factors went into the decision, made only “after careful consideration and strategic market review.” They noted at the time that “Promise Foods plans to continue to operate as Piggly Wiggly subject to franchise approval.” However, that franchise approval was not granted, spelling the end of Piggly Wiggly stores in Clinton and Roseboro.

With the conversion to Carlie C’s, the only Piggly Wiggly location in Sampson was in Garland, which still remains. The sale also marked the close of a signficant chapter of Lindsay family ownership of Piggly Wiggly franchises locally.

Jesse and Elmon Lindsay, along with Moses King, opened the Piggly Wiggly at Jordan Plaza, the first of several Piggly Wiggly grocery stores they would operate in the area. They were working at the Colonial Store on College Street when businessman Billy Ray Jordan approached them about operating a grocery store. They built the first store on the land owned by the Jordan family and went on to establish two more in Clinton — on College Street and off Sunset Avenue — and the other in Roseboro.

With the closure of the College Street Carlie C’s, the future of one of those flagship grocery stores is on the shelf.

