High-end bar expanding into bar and restaurant, set to open soon

The former thrift store on 201 W. Roseboro St. in Roseboro is being completely transformed and will soon be the new home of The Reedy Mark. Thanks to a true community effort, its doors are planned to open in early February.

These are the two names of the dynamic pair that will be back in action soon at The Reedy Mark: owner Donna Reedy and manager Saray Rodriguez.

This is the bar that will forever hold the names of all those who signed during the bar signing event at the new Reedy Mark. The top will be epoxied so that these names are engraved for all of history.

When this name was signed on the bar it brought huge amounts of joy to owner Donna Reedy as it belongs to one of her granddaughters.

These are the names of the lovely family of Saray Rodriguez, the bar manager of The Reedy Mark, who came to show their support.

Robby James, who owns the building where The Reedy Mark will now be located, signs his name during the bar signing. He was one of an untold number of supporters who helped the project come to fruition.

Pictured here is Boopie Gatlin, Donna Reedy’s oldest friend since she was 14 years old. She was one of the many who showed up for the bar signing.

This was a common view inside the remodeled building that will be The Reedy Mark, at 201 W. Roseboro St. in Roseboro. What was formerly a high-end bar operated by owner Donna Reedy, it is expanding into a bar and restaurant.

After being on hiatus while searching for a place to relocate the popular bar, The Reedy Mark is on the fast track to making its return — a feat being made possible by an overwhelming outpouring of community support.

The Reedy Mark’s new location will be at 201 W. Roseboro St. in Roseboro. It will continue to be run by owner and founder Donna Reedy, who made it her goal to remain in town following her strong belief in the revitalization of Roseboro.

“When we decided to move down here, Robby James and I, we came around town and we looked everywhere because we really wanted to remain in Roseboro,” she said. “Why? Because let’s be honest, Roseboro has welcomed us with open arms and they have been great to us.”

“Same can be said about surrounding communities because we’ve had people from Clinton, Raleigh, Fuquay, Fayetteville, Bladen County, I mean everywhere, come together; they have been wonderful,” Reedy said. “That said, I believe in the revitalization of Roseboro so we really want to stay here. I truly believe that with Clinton and Fayetteville both being so close, like 15 minutes either way, that there’s a lot that Roseboro has to offer. And now, one of those things is the Reedy Mark as well.”

Others throughout the community shared that sentiment, the proof being in the untold amount of support she’s gotten in assisting the reopening.

“I’ve had so many people saying ‘how can we help?’” she said. “I mean, seriously, we just had so many people offering their help, and all this, it ended up being more than what you can handle by yourself. Because let’s face it, I’m a retired nurse, I don’t know about grease traps and air gaps, I don’t know about 3/8 and all that stuff. I know some, but there’s a lot that has nothing to do with nursing and bartending. I mean, this is my first time dealing with the food part alone, which is a huge deal.”

“So, as people kept asking, we were just like ‘hey, if you want to help, come on down here,’” she said. “You would not believe, and you can look at the bar and see the number of people that have volunteered their time. We’ve had people stop by and drop off lunch for us, my future son-in-law pressure-washed the building, my son-in-law hauled equipment like you would not believe for me; because we had five different locations we were storing equipment. Robbie has gone to Hillsborough and other places just to pick up equipment from auctions that we found.”

That support hasn’t just come from random people either as those closest to her from her own family have been equally supportive.

“Even among the rest of my family, my daughter is doing my landscaping, my other two daughters have painted,” she said. “Even my grandchildren have come out here and helped. We have a grill area that we’re going to use, because we have the grill bill in North Carolina, so all our food will be grilled. Unfortunately, somebody ran over my grill area, so my granddaughter went out there and put bricks on top of it so no one could see it, she’s five.”

“I even remember waking up in the middle of night one time as my mind was racing about things that still needed to be doing,” she said. “That night my phone started ringing and I’m thinking who is sending me a message at 3:27 a.m. in the morning. Turns out it was my 11-year old granddaughter sending me recipes. Needless to say, the whole family is excited and I feel like the community’s excited, they make me feel like they are anyways.”

The building that Reedy has chosen as The Reedy Mark’s new home has been completely transformed from what it was. It once housed everything from a thrift shop, daycare, a service station, even a florist, but it’s now being completely remodeled to Reedy’s ideal place.

“We’ve accomplished a lot in a short period of time, because we really didn’t start jumping on it hard until I’m guessing around like November,” she said. “I can’t remember when we signed the lease but I think it was around that time or in December, so we’ve done a lot.”

“We had to have new heating and air, again we had to paint, we closed in some windows, we took out some of the brick wall to installed new doors,” she said. “We closed off a door because it’s wasn’t handicap accessible and that just some of what we’ve done since then.”

A highlight to those will the bar itself, which will hold something special for all time — names. To show her appreciation for all the support, Reedy hosted bar signings for any who ever helped her or The Reedy Mark. The turnout was massive as countless names adorned the bar, which will be epoxied, those names a forever reminder of those Reedy holds dearly.

“That’s why we wanted to do the bar signing; my last bar was tile on the top and,this time, I wanted something unique to Roseboro and surrounding areas,” she said. “Because again, we have a lot of people from surrounding areas that come in, but to come to Roseboro to help us, to be our customers, to be our friends or to just boost Roseboro up.”

“I think that this is a great community effort, I cannot believe the amount of support we’ve received — I just have no words, I’m truly humbled,” Reedy said, tears in her eyes. “All I keep thinking is, why would anybody do this for me, I’m no different than anyone else, it just fills my heart and it does Saray’s, my bar manager, as well. My children, grandchildren and myself, we’re so thankful for everyone that has stepped up. It’s not like a financial donation either; that’s not what I’m looking for. It’s that I didn’t even look for people to come and help us like they have, but again, when you have people regularly saying ‘how can I help,’ it means the world.”

“Christina has been here every day painting and helping with signing the bar signing,” she added. “She can tell you too, with the signing alone, one night we had people literally lined up out the door just to sign and I appreciate it. I’m so thankful.”

Not only will The Reedy Mark have a new look to go with its new location, but they’ll be upgrading their services. While known for their high-end drinks and selection, Reedy’s expanding from a bar to both a bar and restaurant. The menu she has planned is on par with what her customers have come to expect from her drinks.

“This time, we will be doing not only our craft cocktails, which everyone has come to know are at a really great level,” she said. “We’ll be doing food as well and I want our food and atmosphere to match that. We’ll have gourmet soups, salads, sandwiches and charcuterie boards. We will have some things like small appetizers for after hours, because I’ll be closing the kitchen at 10 p.m. Even though we’re open until 11 p.m., we’ll still have some things that we can offer for late-nighters, it just won’t be a full menu.”

“I’m excited about our menu, we’ve tried all the recipes out at home and I really think our food is going to come close to matching the elevation that we need it to be,” she said.

Reedy is planning to have her doors open from Thursday to Saturday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. There will be plenty of room for the whole family as well as she mentioned that the new place will potentially sit 40 to 44 inside, plus another 20 outside, numbers she plans to extended in the future. On top of that, they’ll also be providing live music both inside and outside.

As for the expected date for the grand opening, Reedy said she’d like to be up and running on Feb. 1, but the most concrete date is Feb. 8. “I will have more doors open before Valentine’s Day,” she said firmly.

To the many who made the journey possible for Reedy, she shared gratitude that was tough to put into words.

”I mean, there’s been so many people, I can’t name all of them,” she said. “I will tell you right now, though, that without Saray, Heather and Christina, this wouldn’t be possible, Robby as well, because he’s been here on almost a daily basis. This is his building, but he doesn’t have that responsibility to help me, he’s just doing it.”

“I mean the list goes on,” she continued. “As me and Saray said, if we ever won an Emmy when I started naming somebody, I mean, the list of people — God knows how long it’d be — the amount of people that have been here is phenomenal.”

“I mean, I just don’t know, how did I go from being a nurse, to opening a bar that I wasn’t sure would work, but it did, to now opening a bar and restaurant,” Reedy added. “The people that have come together just to make sure that we’re supported, even if it’s just a word of encouragement, I can’t even fathom this.”

After shedding tears, giving out a million thank you’s and sharing many flabbergasted faces of joy over all the love and support she’s garnered, her final remarks went to the future and what customers can expected from the rebirth of The Reedy Mark.

“I think we did provide a great service to Roseboro, I do feel like, all of my staff was on point, they were really great, both our originals plus some new ones,” she said. “I think that we’ve had the perfect combination, of great service, great employees and great products. If someone comes in this place and they’re not treated like family, we’re not doing it right. We we will not treat anyone less than family; we’re just not going to. That customer service and every single person knowing how much they mean to us, that’s how I fully intend for it to continue.”

“I might be wrong, but I really don’t think we can lose,” she said. “My thing is, I hope we do run out of room on the bar for people. I really do, because that speaks volumes about the people that want to be here, so I’m just really excited for what our future holds.”

