Regional Rail LLC has acquired the assets of Clinton Terminal Railroad, which will be owned and operated by the subsidiary of Carolina Coastal Railway (CLNA) backed by 3i Group. Sampson County Economic Development made note of the acquisition this week, news of which dates back to last year.

The acquisition expands Regional Rail’s presence in North Carolina, which the company built by acquiring Carolina Coastal Railway in 2020, Regional Rail officials said in a press release. Financial terms of the Clinton Terminal acquisition were not disclosed.

The acquisition will add approximately 3.5 miles of rail line which currently serves several rail customers in Clinton.

“We are excited to partner with the team at Clinton Terminal and view this as a natural expansion of our footprint in North Carolina,” Regional Rail CEO Al Sauer stated. “We believe there are attractive opportunities in the market and look forward to building upon the railroad’s existing operations.”

Since 2019, 3i and Regional Rail have more than tripled the number of railroads under Regional Rail’s control and expanded the platform across North America. Today, the company provides freight transportation, car storage, and transloading services across the United States and western Canada.

“Sampson County Economic Development looks forward to partnering with Regional Rail, LLC to bolster rail opportunities for Sampson County as well as its existing industrial base,” stated Ray Jordan, interim director for Sampson County Economic Development said in a prepared statement.

The acquisition was initially announced back in August 2023 via the Regional Road website.

CLNA will be the new owner and operator of the assets of the Clinton Terminal, which will become the Clinton Branch of the CLNA, the company said then.

“We are proud of what we have built at Clinton Terminal over the years and believe that Regional Rail will be a great steward of the railroad, in addition to a strong partner to our customers going forward,” Bob Lowe, CEO of Clinton Terminal, said when the acquisition was first announced.

In addition to freight rail services, Regional Rail provides railroad crossing signal design, construction, inspection, and maintenance services to a diverse base of short-line and industrial customers via the company’s Diamondback Signal subsidiary.