Clinton dealer marks another year among top government vehicle sales in the nation

Performance focuses on trying to have whatever a customer might need, with the goal of making it easy and effective to shop with them.

From its start a decade ago, Performance Automotive Group has focused on relationships and supporting the community in Sampson County. In addition to opening a separate Performance Ford dealership, creating an independent Government and Commercial Sales office has only compounded the success of Performance through the years as that business has grown exponentially.

The loyal customer base and the relationships developed over time by the Government Sales operation for Performance, which handles upfitting vehicles for government sales throughout North and South Carolina and beyond, has served as another way to bring money and opportunities to Sampson County.

As for the inception of the Performance, it started with a single Chrysler dealership 10 years ago. Gene Daniel, the government and commercial sales manager for both dealerships, explained, “Chrysler didn’t have a store here, so we opened the store with zero customers.”

“It wasn’t like we were coming into a market with an established Chrysler footprint,” he continued. “So, we were spending $5 million, hoping it was going to work.”

He certainly didn’t feel that it was a reckless move but admitted, “That was a pretty big gamble.”

The business started to find some traction and success in the retail arena. Still, Daniel shared, “It became evident that we needed to import money into Sampson County and that surviving on retail sales alone was going to be difficult.”

Being situated in Clinton, with Sampson County residents comprising the vast majority of retail business, Daniel was straightforward when pointing out, “The number of car sales is relatively fixed for this community, and when you open in that space, you’re splitting the pie with someone else, so to speak.”

“So, we saw the government sales as a way to import money into this community from other communities,” he explained, sharing the degree to which he values problem-solving and how he looks for potential markets.

Taking the government contract route made even more sense given the trends they saw in the cars they were servicing at their facility and prior experience working with government contracts.

For instance, Marketing Director Rusty Hitzman pointed out, “We were seeing so many Dodge pursuits coming into our service department; we were always seeing cops bring in their cars.”

Fast forward to today, the success of the venture into the world of government contracts by establishing an independent office to facilitate the government vehicle up-fitting confirms that the move was a no-brainer, as evidenced by their state contracts for upfitting Ford and Chrysler in both North and South Carolina.

This is considerable evidence to support Daniel’s assertion that, “Logically, it made perfect sense for us to add the government business to it back then.”

“And that’s what we did; we went out and bid on a few contracts and won a few,” he explained. The logic mentioned by Daniel once again proved to be sound. “Then we started growing, and it kind of just organically grew.”

“What most people don’t understand, though, is that cars are paid for before they leave the factory,” Daniel pointed out. As a result, when they started, they bid on a few small contracts in municipalities that were on the smaller side.

Thanks to the extent of the organic growth, though, Daniel said, “We got more comfortable ordering large numbers of vehicles, and it continued to grow.” Looking at the car lot packed with their government vehicles today, it’s hard to see how they even move the cars around due to the sheer volume of nearly all makes and models a law enforcement agency could request.

Establishing that level of comfort with ordering large numbers of vehicles was a stepping stone that allowed for the next move up in the vehicle upfitting market, with that independent business beginning to flourish.

Presenting the process from the customer’s perspective, Hitzman used an example of the process someone would have to navigate if tasked with buying vehicles for a municipality, as the process includes much more than selecting a car.

“You buy this vehicle, and now you have to figure out what lights you want and a plethora of other specifics,” she stressed.

Daniel expanded on this scenario, beginning, “Let’s say you have about 25 vehicles.” Sharing the sheer inconvenience of upfitting those vehicles traditionally, he continued, “If you move one from here to the station, then they have to move it to the radio shop, and then they have to move it to the body shop, and then they have to move it to the graphic shop.”

“The departments don’t have extra personnel to do that,” Daniel said bluntly, “so it’s a big problem for them.”

He explained, “All these police cars, when they come from the factory, can’t do anything, right? They’re just cars.”

“Cars like that have to have radios, cameras, lights, and all that stuff put in them,” Daniel continued. “We added lighting upfits and started that business to improve profitability.”

“It’s super confusing to a lot of people,” he acknowledged, “so we were simplifying that process.”

The idea was, Daniel continued, “creating a scenario where they didn’t have to go understand the contract, and we already had the pricing for them.”

“So it developed into a situation in which we could say, ‘You just tell me what you want.’ It made it easier, and it allowed us to grow really quickly,” he explained.

Hitzman’s take on the approach’s effectiveness was a concurring opinion, as she added, “They loved the idea. If not for this, they’re out there shopping pricing and trying to locate suppliers.”

The success of their approach grew to the extent that they had to find solutions for handling the massive numbers of vehicles they were upfitting.

“At that point, they could call and place their order, and then the car would show up delivered to their specs,” Daniel explained to simplify the one-stop shop concept.

They ran into an issue that certainly wasn’t due to a lack of business, thanks to the “menu” that buyers could go through in what seemed akin to a “build-your-own-omelet” option at a restaurant.

Instead, the issue was that the business model was so attractive, with Daniel explaining, “It grew and grew to the point where we were doing about 350 cars a year in our upfit shop,” Daniel explained, “That’s really all we could do.”

Rather than let the production cap there, Daniel explained the way they went about increasing production and streamlining the process through the independent entities that comprise their process. Because they were already buying from Dana Safety Supply, a huge supplier of the necessary pieces for upfitting vehicles across the nation, it came to be that Dana set up an operation in Clinton.

Dana Safety Supply is an independent business, just as the dealerships and government sales are individual entities. Still, they all must be in lockstep to make the entire approach possible.

“We sold them that part of the business,” Daniel explained, referring to the actual upfitting, but in the spirit of supporting Sampson County, he made sure to add, “They hired our crew and leased our building from us.” Hitzman said, “The guys are happy over there in their immaculate shop, too.”

Simply put, he said, “We just saw that it was just getting to be too much to manage, but it’s still that great option for our customers,” not to mention the benefit of bringing that business to the county.

Daniel reminded, “We started with zero customers,” then pointed to statistics for proof of the exponential growth, sharing, “Then, after three years, we were the number one Chrysler government dealer in the nation.”

Speaking to their rankings today, Daniel informed, “We typically float between first, second, and third on that list now, because COVID really disrupted the car business.”

He emphasized, “Going into COVID, we were the nation’s number one Chrysler government dealer.”

There was some visceral excitement from Daniel when he went on to talk about their successful entry and rise in the Ford market, proudly sharing, “Last year, we were the number 11 Ford government dealer in the nation,” and explained that, “The Ford numbers are more impressive to me because Ford is absolutely massive.”

Holding the ranking of 11 out of roughly 3,700 came with large-scale benefits, even including an opportunity to be in the room and potentially influence Ford’s decision-making in some instances.

“I was able to get on the National Fleet Dealer Board with Ford,” Daniel said, explaining that “Ford picks their top 15 dealers, and they create a group that they use us as a sounding board for Ford policies, new sales procedures, new products, and other topics.”

This presents a unique opportunity in that, as Daniel continued, “They listen to our feedback about what is working and what isn’t working.”

Perhaps most important to Daniel and his operation is the reach and access gained from being a part of that group. He explained, “It gives us a footprint in Detroit where we wouldn’t have had it before.”

Having abundant “footprints” and building relationships in those areas has been vital to the continued success of Performance’s separate government vehicle contracting.

Daniel explained how hard they work to ensure those footprints and relationships remain intact, sharing, “In one week last fall, we delivered cars all the way to Murphy and Nags Head.”

He added, “That’s a long way, and so you know you’re losing money on both of those cars just because of your travel expenses.”

In explaining the rationale for still going out and making that delivery, Daniel was adamant about their approach toward their primary focus in dealing with customers, asserting, “It’s about keeping that relationship.”

He pointed out, “It gives us access to employees of agencies that we would have never had before.”

“So, when they look to buy a vehicle, there’s a better chance we’re going to sell them a vehicle,” Daniel continued.

Hitzman expanded on this with her theory on the symbiotic relationship, adding, “What happens is that they were treated so well on the fleet side — and we made sure the job was done just how they wanted, cementing that relationship — as a result, then they come back when they’re going to buy retail.”

The consistent choice of the word “relationship” throughout the conversation, as opposed to simply referring to “customers,” is indicative of the standards set for the way the Performance dealerships treat the entities they do business with, whether they be sales to individuals shopping retail or through government contracts.

However, local relationships and a positive community impact are still the top priority. Daniel bluntly reinforced this, explaining, “It all goes back to the idea that you have to import money into Sampson County.”

With customer service already a priority for the Performance dealerships, Daniel added, “Frankly, we don’t live in a market that has the financial capacity to treat customers poorly.” He pointed out the reality: “We have to rely on repeat business.”

He illustrated this point, continuing, “If you live in Raleigh, at some level, it doesn’t matter how you treat people because there’s a ton of people, right?” Given that customer service is already such a priority, this comes naturally.

“I’ll say we really move cars, though — you know, 250 to 275 cars a month, and that’s a lot,” Daniel shared. Continuing to use the big city comparison, he explained, “For a big dealer in Raleigh, they’re going to do that normally.”

“For us, in Clinton, that’s really all we can do,” he said, but the amount they’re able to produce and sell in conjunction with the Performance dealerships and Dana Safety Supply is no small-town number.

The amount of production they have is even a bit shocking.

“I don’t know the exact number, but I would say it was a little over 3,000 units that we sold this year,” Daniel said. Last year, this led to gross sales, specifically from work with upfitting and government vehicles, of $127 million.

“When you think about it, that’s crazy, especially because all that money and that tax base comes into the community,” he pointed out.

“When your plan is based on production, and the engine you’ve created builds production, everybody does well,” Daniel said.

Whether thinking about individual employees, the tax revenue and jobs they bring to the county, or catering to the community with car sales, he said straightforwardly, “The rising tide lifts all ships. I mean, that’s the way it is.”