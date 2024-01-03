Substance abuse center sets up operations in county

Staying in housing that requires accountability is among the opportunities available through the center and their program.

Like the rest of the campus, the main building is being remodeled into a place that can foster peace.

Staying in housing that requires accountability is among the opportunities available through the center and their program.

The Changing Paths in Clinton entrance welcomes those who pass through with a chance at change.

To help those in recovery work towards a healthier lifestyle, courts for various sports are in the works.

Sometimes, a good haircut goes a long way for someone trying to turn things around.

Staying in housing that requires accountability is among the opportunities available through the center and their program.

The ‘dosage’ machine function is to determine the amount of liquid methadone needing to be disbursed to an entering patient at their clinic.

Clinical Director at the facility, Veronica Stevens, left, gives Councilman Marcus Becton, right, a tour of the new facilities.

A result of years of hard work and preparation to find the right location to realize its vision, Changing Paths NC II has planted roots in Sampson County with its first location to provide treatment for individuals suffering from addiction and mental health issues.

The facility, nearing completion, held an open house for tours on Dec. 21. It will serve as a Substance Abuse Center and Sober Living Home, a combination that lends itself to the comprehensive approach to healing employed by Changing Paths NC II.

Suzie Teague, owner and administrator of the family-owned and operated business, shared the origin story of the organization, explaining, “I started it in Greenevers, but I was unable to get the permits I needed. So, I just ran transitional housing at that time.”

“So as soon as I found Clinton,” she continued, “We closed down our Greenevers location, and we decided to go bigger here.”

The property on which Changing Paths NC II has been setting up shop, 205 Martha Lane, had formerly been a nursing home, and she said, “The building was perfect. It was like it was built for us.”

Her excitement over having found such a perfect fit was obvious as she shared, “We couldn’t have asked for a better site to fall in our lap. I mean, it was just absolutely wonderful. It was everything we were looking for.”

A key piece of the reason that the buildings and property as a whole provide such a perfect fit is that, from the beginning, Teague’s goal was to create a larger, comprehensive facility to allow for the entire process to happen in the same location.

“We started a business plan a couple of years ago, and the model was to take six different licenses and put it under one roof,” she explained, “And that is what we’ve been able to do here.”

The capacity is crucial to what they’ve been able to do. As Teague said, “At this facility, we have 60 beds for inpatients. We have four beds for detox, and we have 58 beds for transitional housing. We also have outpatient, intensive outpatient, and a methadone clinic.”

She feels this is a much better way to run things, as opposed to the more common scenario for getting these various types of treatments in which, as she explained, “Normally, you would go 20 miles this way, 50 miles this way, 30 miles this way.”

“Now, you’ll actually go from the beginning of your treatment to the end of your treatment, and it’ll all be in the same place,” she said, touting this approach, “you’ll have the same counselors; you’ll go to the same location.”

The company’s description of its philosophy points out, “As we have learned through the years, 28 to 90-day programs alone have lower success rates for long-term recovery.”

In order to address this, they tout a personalized 12-month in-house plan, an individually tailored process that includes a 12-step plan and 28 to 90-day inpatient care.

After completing that residential program of traditionally 28 days, Changing Paths offers the opportunity for the resident to move into an on-site apartment, for up to one year.

Their website touts living spaces as being fully furnished and modernized, having been completely renovated, which is quite apparent.

Furthermore, it says, “Each resident who chooses the option to move into these dwellings will be afforded the opportunity for employment,” and that opportunity comes as a result of connections made with local employers by their staff.

The residents do have expectations placed on them to complete by the time their year is over – these include the residents having their own home and transportation, as well as a savings and checking account.

In addition, they’re expected to be free of all legal matters and a tax paying citizen, and, critically, find a way to reunite with family members or loved ones in a healthy relationship.

Teague also sees the facility’s placement in Clinton and Sampson County as a positive for the community and area, pointing out, “If you ever pull the statistics on Clinton and Sampson County, it is it’s actually a perfect location to bring us in.”

“It’ll be able to help a lot of people; there are a lot of folks winding up in the hospitals with overdoses, and thank God the hospitals are able to save quite a few.”

She continued, “But Clinton does have a somewhat major problem with the sales of drugs, the purchase of drugs, and also with overdosing.”

As far as timeline is concerned, Teague explained, “The opening date will be February 1st for outpatient and Methadone clinic services and March 1st for detox and inpatient services.”

The facility will also be heavy on amenities and activities, with the philosophy of Changing Paths being centered on healing the mind, body, and soul – something they do through eating, exercise, medication, and therapy.

A basketball court, tennis court, and a pool are just a few examples that are included in the construction plans being carried out, and there is even a functioning barbershop/salon already in place in the main building.

Changing Paths’ program and facilities aren’t free, but Teague did inform, “we will accept all insurances – all private pay, cash, private insurance, Medicare, Medicaid, and Tricare.”

In addition, in the case of cost being an issue, she shared, “The Walking Tall Recovery Center raises money for us,” continuing, “and for anybody that cannot afford to come to our program, they can apply for a grant or scholarship with the nonprofit.”

She concluded, “If they’re approved by the nonprofit, then they will pay for their rehabilitation,” making clear that the hope of the new Changing Paths Substance Abuse Center and Sober Living Home is to help as many as possible.

Facility Director Avery Green emphasized, “It’s been a tremendous team effort. You wouldn’t believe how many people have to come together to bring something like this together, and we are still adding to the team.”

Changing Paths can be reached at 910-631-1036 and visited online at changingpathsnc.com.