Spring 2024 timeline for new location; Starbucks also on the way

After years of requiring a drive to Warsaw, the All-American classic breakfast food chain Waffle House is set to become much more accessible to Clinton residents in 2024 as the company plans to add open a new location in town.

Both Waffle House and City of Clinton representatives confirmed the development, including Njeri Boss, vice president of Food Safety & Public Relations for Waffle House and Jimmy Fannin, code enforcement officer for Clinton’s Planning Department.

Making the news even more exciting for those with waffle cravings, the wait shouldn’t last too long.

“We are projecting this new location to open in April 2024,” Boss shared, saying the interior will be a familiar one to Waffle House enthusiasts. “The design will echo our traditional ‘shoebox’ design and familiar, bright diner interior our customers have come to know and love.”

With this being the first to open in Clinton, Boss asserted, “We think this will be a good location for Waffle House. We are excited to join the Clinton, NC community.”

Set to occupy 1308 Sunset Ave., the venture will be across from the Sampson Crossing hub and a next-door neighbor to the new Star Communications building that is currently under construction on Sunset Avenue.

Construction is also underway across the street, as Clinton is poised to have a Starbucks added along the busy Sunset Avenue thoroughfare as well.

Fannin confirmed that the city issued a permit for a four-unit structure to be built at 1285 Sunset Avenue, which will house the coffee shop chain’s new location. The Sampson County Inspections Office register for building permits corroborates this, as it shows an approved building permit for Starbucks to fill a unit in the coming structure at that address.

Representatives from Starbucks were unable to be reached for comment on the matter, or the expected timeline for the completion and opening of the business.

As far as employment opportunities at Waffle House go, Boss couldn’t offer an exact timeframe but did say, “Our operations team will open the application portal within the next few months, depending on how the construction schedule develops.”