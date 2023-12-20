GREENVILLE, N.C. – On Monday, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) Secretary Kody H. Kinsley approved the consolidation agreement between Trillium Health Resources and Eastpointe Human Services, which provide managed care services to North Carolina’s Medicaid population. This approval includes the consolidation of Eastpointe and Sandhills Center.

There will be a total of 46 counties in the combined region, effective Jan. 1, 2024 that will now be operated by Trillium. For members and providers, the consolidation transition will occur on Feb. 1, 2024.

As part of the agreement, all existing employees who desire employment and are in good standing will retain their positions. The consolidation agreement prioritizes doing what is best for members and providers, focuses on whole-person care, and promotes continued investment in the communities served according to Trillium. It is important that members remain with their current provider or care manager, they said.

Multiple provider information sessions will be conducted to answer questions and provide necessary information.

“We will continue to keep members as our primary focus. We know the next few months will contain many new opportunities, but believe the hard work that Trillium, Eastpointe, and Sandhills Center have already put forth will lead to a successful consolidation,” shared Joy Futrell, CEO of Trillium Health Resources and the CEO of the consolidated entity.

Eastpointe’s CEO, Sarah Stroud, noted that, “This consolidation will promote additional provider investments that will ensure members continue to receive the highest-quality care. Our team is dedicated to continuing this beneficial cycle that has strengthened our communities.”

“This consolidation agreement has been structured to preserve the local connections that are critical to North Carolina’s public behavioral health system,” stated Anthony Ward, Sandhills Center’s CEO. “We are excited to bring a strong network of providers and knowledgeable staff to the consolidation to continue our good work.”

As part of the consolidation, Trillium said the intention is to build a unified team with all existing staff that places tremendous value on both institutional knowledge and local relationships.

“We are excited about the consolidation agreement and all the opportunities it will present,” the press release stated. “We look forward to listening to people who live in these new counties, interacting with the agencies that serve them, and helping them reach their fullest potential. Our regional advisory boards will continue to represent all 46 counties, and we will still operate our local office sites.”

NCDHHS will send notices to all transitioning members in early 2024, and they will receive welcome packets from Trillium after that time.