Work underway at former Rite Aid on Beaman

Sitting vacant for more than five years, when the doors of Clinton’s Rite Aid Pharmacy were shuttered, a new business is now in the process of moving into a large unused retail space on Beaman Street. The structure has not been in use since June 2018.

In recent weeks, contractors have been on site, clearing the building located at 408 Beaman St. in preparation for Dollar Tree to open a second location in Clinton.

The news was initially shared by one of the contractors working to restore the interior of the building to make it move-in ready. Lyle Moore, senior planner with the Clinton Department of Planning and Development, confirmed that a change of use permit had been issued.

Contractors shared that their work should be done by early to mid-January. As of now, plans point to the new store opening in early spring, according to a store associate at the existing Dollar Tree location at 1327 Sunset Ave.

The same employee shared that the current store will remain open, and the Beaman Street location will be an additional storefront as opposed to a replacement.

The 408 Beaman St. location places the coming store in Clinton’s first district, represented by Councilman Daniel Ruggles. Of the addition to the district, he said, “It’s been vacant ever since that Walgreens buyout and I’m really excited to see that building being used again — it’ll be really nice just to see something functioning at that location.”

He also mentioned the more practical positives, elaborating, “I think it will also provide some extra economic stimulation, and I’m excited for the jobs it will add to the area.” He chuckled slightly as he continued, “Vacant buildings also don’t quite generate the same kind of tax dollars.”

The former Rite Aid closed in 2018 due to Walgreens’ purchase of the rival pharmacy and the lack of a need for multiple locations in such proximity on Beaman Street, with an existing Walgreens already at the corner of Beaman and College streets.

Dollar Tree Inc., the parent company of Dollar Tree, also acquired the Family Dollar chain of stores in 2015. With six Family Dollar locations already in the greater Sampson County area, this new Dollar Tree will mark the eighth storefront in Sampson County owned by that parent corporation.

According to the Dollar Tree Inc. annual report for 2022, they added more than 650 locations to their ranks in only the period of 2020 to 2022, expanding more and more into areas like Sampson County.

Given the roughly 10 Dollar Generals also in the county, the dollar-based shopping locations continue to expand in Sampson County, as seen with this addition of another Dollar Tree.