The deadline is swiftly approaching for the December Operation Round Up grant funding cycle.

Operation Round Up collects donations from participating South River EMC members through their electric bill, by rounding up to the next dollar, to improve the quality of life for the community through schools and nonprofit organizations. South River provides electric service to 47,000 homes, farms and businesses in parts of Harnett, Cumberland, Sampson, Johnston and Bladen counties.

For example, if the participating member’s electric bill is $176.36, it is rounded to $177 and the 64¢ is put into a fund. This fund is managed by South River EMC’s foundation, the Community Assistance Corporation, or CAC. A member can expect to donate no more than $6 a year. Funds are given primarily to organizations serving the health, safety, education or recreational needs of citizens within our service area.

Applications can be found online at www.sremc.com/operation-round. Organizations can only receive one grant per 12-month period, with a maximum amount of $5,000. Educational institutions can apply for grants up to $10,000.

Applications are available for the December funding cycle. Completed applications are due to the Cooperative headquarters by November 15. Please note, you are now required to submit an electronic copy of your application to [email protected].

For complete information, visit www.sremc.com/operation-round or contact Catherine O’Dell, vice president of member services and public relations, at 910-892-8071 or [email protected].