RALEIGH – Carolina Small Business Development Fund (CSBDF) named North Carolina State Senator Brent Jackson (District 9) as a 2023 Small Business Policy Champion at their annual small business awards ceremony, held at Marbles Kids Museum on May 31.

CSBDF is a nonprofit and U.S. Treasury-certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) that supports with a mission to foster economic development in underserved communities by providing capital, technical assistance, and policy research to light the way for small businesses. At their annual Small Business Awards, CSBDF honored 13 different small businesses, entrepreneurs, community partners, and policymakers from throughout the state of North Carolina with awards, highlighting each of their great impacts on North Carolina’s small business landscape.

“The Small Business Awards brings together key representatives from all across our state and at all levels of our small business ecosystem,” said CSBDF President and CEO Kevin Dick. More than 170 small business owners, entrepreneur support organizations, policymakers and elected officials, and representatives from financial institutions attended the 2023 Small Business Awards. “It’s important that we take the time to celebrate the achievements and contributions of our awardees, as well as connect with each other and discuss how our collective actions create a brighter small business landscape in North Carolina.”

Senator Jackson, whose district includes parts of Bladen, Duplin, Jones, Pender, and Sampson counties, was recognized alongside N.C. Senator Paul A. Lowe, Jr. (District 32), N.C. Representative Kyle Hall (District 91), and N.C. Representative Robert T. Reives, II (District 54) as a 2023 Small Business Policy Champion. The award recognizes legislative leaders who have demonstrated a commitment to North Carolina’s entrepreneurs and small business ecosystem and have worked to advance policies that have benefitted and strengthened the landscape for North Carolina’s small businesses.

“I am honored to be considered a Champion for Small Business in North Carolina,” said Senator Jackson. “Our state’s economy thrives when we allow our best and brightest to innovate and lift themselves up. As a state Senator, I work with my fellow members daily to ensure that we maintain our reputation as not only the best state to do business, but the state that most appreciates its small and upcoming businesses.”

As a CDFI, Carolina Small Business Development Fund has a particular focus on entrepreneurs who have faced longstanding barriers in accessing business development resources such as affordable capital and technical assistance. “We use the resources we have as a CDFI to light the way for entrepreneurs, and in turn, entrepreneurs in our state can contribute to the economic prosperity of their communities,” said Dick. “But we’re just one part of the ecosystem. It’s through the continued support of other financial institutions, organizations, and legislators like Senator Jackson that North Carolina’s entrepreneurs and communities have a bright economic future.”