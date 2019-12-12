South River EMC recognizes employees

Pictured, from left, are: Tim Tart, Craig Jackson, Dale McLamb and Daniel Purvis. Mike Colletti is not pictured. - Pictured, from left, are: front row- Maribel Gonzalez, Kacey Johnson and Kim Gonzales; and back row- Jeff Carroll, Andy Howard, Lisa Ulecki, Andy Garris, Tucker Martin and Chris Spears. Ray Love is not pictured. - Pictured, from left, are: front row- Robin Jackson and Debbie Shride; and back row- Kevin Hall. - Pictured, from left, are: Danny McLaurin, Gary Tyndall, Troy Dailey and Nathaniel Lucas. - -

South River EMC recognized 22 employees for their combined 415 years of service with the Cooperative recently.

With specialties ranging from customer service to linework, and many others in between, South River EMC employees have a breadth of knowledge and service.

Celebrating this year, with 35 years of service, is Dale McLamb and Danny McLaurin.

Those with 30 years are: Jeff Carroll, Andy Howard, Craig Jackson and Lisa Ulecki.

Troy Dailey, Kim Gonzales and Kevin Hall are marking the 25-year milestone.

Those hitting the 20-year mark include Ray Love and Debbie Shride.

Andy Garris, Maribel Gonzalez, Robin Jackson, Kacey Johnson and Gary Tyndall all marked 15 years of service.

Nathaniel Lucas celebrates a decade at the Cooperative while Mike Colletti, Tucker Martin, Daniel Purvis, Tim Tart and Chris Spears all commemorate five years. It should be noted that CEO Chris Spears boasts a total of 24 years committed to electric cooperatives overall.

South River EMC is a locally-owned and operated electric cooperative, which provides electric service to 43,000 homes, farms and businesses in parts of Harnett, Cumberland, Sampson, Johnston and Bladen counties.

