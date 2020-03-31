Sampson County Extension closes office

As a result of COVID 19, the Sampson County Extension office will be closed to the general public beginning Monday, March 23, 2020, until further notice. We will establish a designated “drop off/pick up box” at our office entrance area. Items such as soil boxes, publications, or other correspondence will be collected in this manner. Make sure all packages are clearly labeled for the appropriate staff member. NC State University has directed all agents to develop online programs and other delivery methods to meet your needs. If you are interested in online programming, please call the office at 910-592-7161 to add your name, phone number and email address to our contact list. Please see our website at Sampson.ces.ncsu.edu for more information.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Brad-Hardison-1-1-.jpg

Extension office designates drop off/pick up box

By Brad Hardison From the Vine

Brad Hardison is an agricultural extension agent specializing in horticulture. Contact him by calling the Sampson County Extension Center at 910-592-7161 or by emailing [email protected]

Brad Hardison is an agricultural extension agent specializing in horticulture. Contact him by calling the Sampson County Extension Center at 910-592-7161 or by emailing [email protected]