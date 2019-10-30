Locals show well at state fair

Pictured, Ansley Herring shows off her market barrow at the N.C. State Fair in Raleigh, while Caleb and Colton Neal also show theirs. All of them are from Sampson County. Also pictured are the Eastern Carolina Showman Circuit participants for 2019. There were 34 total youth that participated this year from all over eastern North Carolina. Colbey Matthis was reserve champion showman for swine both at the state fair and overall in the Eastern Carolina Showmanship Circuit. ‘He has worked so very hard and done outstanding this year,’ said Eileen Coite, Sampson County Extension director. ‘He is now getting geared up for a big show in Georgia next month.’

