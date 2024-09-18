Due to what meteorologists dubbed as “Tropical Cyclone 8,” rain showers covered the area on Monday, cancelling all athletic events — even the indoor ones, presumably because of precautions for travel. This included both practices and games, giving area athletes a rare weekday off to recuperate.
What should have been a Monday evening full of local sports instead was a dreary evening with a bit of a chill in the air from the late-season storm. Below are the dates for the rescheduled games at the time of publication.
Clinton
Men’s soccer @ North Lenoir has been moved to Oct. 3 at 6 p.m.
Hobbton
Men’s soccer vs. American Leadership Academy-Johnston has been moved to Sept. 24 at 6 p.m.