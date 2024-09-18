What area meteorologists called Tropical Cyclone 8, dumped between four and six inches of rain on Sampson County throughout the day Monday, drenching anyone brave enough to be outside and forcing school delays and the cancellation of athletic activities.

While there were no serious problems in Sampson, some local residents with vacation or second homes along Carolina Beach experienced more difficulty, with rainfall totals exceeding 18 inches causing flooding and damage.

According to the National Weather Service, Clinton’s rainfall total as of 4 a.m. Tuesday was between four and six inches. Data from the sensor at the Horticultural Crops Research Station in Clinton recorded the total rainfall to be just over four inches.

And while the total rain accumulation for all areas of Sampson had not been recorded yet, a map from the NWS in Raleigh showed the estimated rainfall totals to be between that four to six inches.

Because of the steady rain, many in downpours, a Flash Flood Warning was issued for Sampson County, one first initiated from 3:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. It was later extended until 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Because of the rain and the conditions it was causing, Sampson County Schools and Clinton City Schools announced all after-school activities were cancelled for Monday night.

Later that same night, both systems announced schools would follow a two-hour delay for Tuesday.

“This additional time will allow our buses to navigate the road conditions in daylight hours, ensuring everyone’s safe arrival at school,” a social media post from Sampson County Schools noted.

Clinton City Schools cited the forecast for heavy rain overnight and potential flooding as the reasoning behind delaying school by two-hours.

Sampson Community College also closed early Monday, noting that any classes or activities after 4 p.m. were cancelled. Monday night it was announced the college campus would open at 10 a.m. Tuesday, citing inclement weather as the cause for that two-hour delay.

There were no road closures from the weather and no reported flooded areas.

