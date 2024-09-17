The Rotary Club of Clinton held its Aug. 27 meeting at Coharie Country Club.

Club President Mac Purcell presented Dr. Mac Herring a check for the Backpack Buddies program, an ongoing project designed to help with food insecurities in the city and county schools. Herring then gave a brief history of the Backpack Buddies program, which first started through First Methodist Church, and he noted that each bag averages about $7.50 in non-perishable items that can be placed in a child’s backpack so they will have something to eat on the weekends.

The Rotary Club of Clinton volunteers at least three times a year, filling Ziploc bags with food, averaging close to 325 bags each time they volunteer.

If you would like more information about The Rotary Club of Clinton and how you can get involved, text 910-305-5632.