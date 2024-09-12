Three men, one from Sampson County, were jailed over the last few days on a series of unrelated charges ranging from identity theft and breaking and entering to drug possession. Each of the suspects was taken into custody by sheriff’s deputies and at least two of them were discovered to be wanted in other counties on additional charges.

Daishaun Khiry Brown

A routine traffic stop on I-40 Friday led to the arrest of a Clayton man who reportedly gave authorities a false name leading to a K9 search that uncovered marijuana and arrest warrants for the suspect.

On Sept. 6, deputies with the Sampson County Criminal Interdiction Team conducted the traffic stop on Daishaun Khiry Brown, 33, of 404 Brook St., Clayton. The stop occurred while at the 354 mile marker for what Sampson Sheriff’s Office reports noted were fictitious registration plates.

It was during that stop, according to reports, that the defendant gave a fictitious name. At that point, deputies conducted a K9 scan of the vehicle and, when the dog alerted, a full search was initiated, leading to the location of a small of amount of a substance believed to be marijuana discovered . Officers, reports show, also found the identification of the driver, identified as Brown.

Brown was arrested and charged with outstanding warrants and additionally charged in Sampson County for simple possession of Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without insurance, driving while license revoked, providing fictitious information to an officer, fictitious registration, expired registration, expired inspection, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and failure to carry registration card.

Deputies also learned that Brown had outstanding warrants for arrest from Johnson County for failure to appear for possession of marijuana, in Wake County for failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of up to a half ounce of marijuana, and in Duplin County for failure to appear on speeding, driving while license revoked and reckless driving.

His bond was initially set at $3,000 for the FTAs, but after a first appearance Monday, his bond was changed to a total $11,000 for all charges leveled against him, including the FTAs.

Justin Daniel Hamlet

In an unrelated incident, Justin Daniel Hamlet, 27, 4840 Autryville Road, Autryville, was charged Monday with two counts of possession of stolen property, one count breaking and entering and one count of larceny after breaking and entering.

Reports note that he was remanded to jail in Sampson County so that outstanding charges could be served, Hamlet was already in custody in the North Carolina Department of Corrections on unrelated charges and was sent back to DOC following service of the warrants.

According to Sheriff’s Capt. Marcus Smith, “These charges were stemming from the larceny of a trailer that was reported in Roseboro in March of this year. In a separate incident in Roseboro, several items were reported stolen from a homeowner’s storage building during the same time period. Also during that time, Smith noted, a vehicle was reported stolen from a farm on US 421 N.”

Smith said investigators were following up on the reported stolen trailer which led them to Autryville Road where the stolen vehicle was found, but with no trailer. Investigators conducted a search, locating the items which had been reported stolen from the storage building.

Hamlet was believed to be responsible for the thefts. Just prior to serving the warrants, Hamlet had been taken into custody by probation officers for a probation violation. He was jailed under a $10,000 bond.

Dexter Antwoine Sanders

In yet another unrelated incident, deputies were dispatched to a call about a suspicious person on Harnett Dunn Highway Sunday, Sept. 8, where, upon arrival, they noticed a man, identified as Dexter Antwoine Sanders, 34, of 518 7th St., walking out of the driveway of the Best Bet BP Store.

Upon contact with the suspect, according to Smith’s report, the man advised officers he was waiting for a ride to Benson.

During the encounter, the individual game a fictitious name but deputies were able to determine his real name and that he had outstanding warrants out of Johnson County for larceny of a motor vehicle.

They also noticed what they believed to be a smell of marijuana, as a result, deputies search the suspect and found a small amount of marijuana in his pocket.

Sanders was taking into custody for the outstanding warrants and the additional possession of marijuana charge. He was additionally charged with obstruct and delay and felony identity theft because he used a fictitious name in an attempt to elude arrest on an outstanding warrant.

His bond for the charges was set at $30,000.

