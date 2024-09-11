The National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS) has announced that Salemburg student D’Angelo Smith has been selected to become a member of the organization.

The Society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment. The announcement was made by NSHSS co-founder and president, James W. Lewis.

“On behalf of NSHSS and our co-founder Claes Nobel, a member of the family that established the Nobel Prizes, I am honored to recognize the hard work, passion and commitment that D’Angelo has demonstrated to achieve this exceptional level of academic excellence,” said Lewis. “D’Angelo is now a member of a unique community of scholars — a community that represents our very best for the future.”

“We are proud to provide lifetime membership to young scholars to support their growth and development,” stated Lewis. “We help students like D’Angelo build on their academic success by connecting them with learning experiences and resources to help prepare them for college and meaningful careers.”

NSHSS members automatically become lifetime members at the time of their initial membership. Each step along the way — from high school to college to career — NSHSS connects outstanding young scholars with the resources they need to develop their strengths and pursue their passions.

Smith, a sophomore, runs the 400m dash (individual) for the Clinton High School track team, as well as the 4×4 and 4×8 relays. He also runs for the cross country team.