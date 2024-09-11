Partnerships keep city schools’ food pantries stocked for students

The food pantry at Clinton High School is open to serve students who need it and is available every Friday or by student request; the same is true for the pantry at Sampson Middle.

The shelves at Sampson Middle are soon to be stacked to the brim thanks to a huge donation it recently received as part of the Gillespie family project Insecure No More.

The shelves at Sampson Middle are soon to be stacked to the brim thanks to a huge donation it recently received as part of the Gillespie family project Insecure No More.

In 2021, Clinton City Schools started a food initiative to help meet the food insecurities facing many of the students in the school system. That initiative launched the first the city’s food pantries, and, since then, the program has only grow, gaining increasing support from the community along the way.

The initial project was a partnership between Clinton City Schools, ASPIRE/Action Pathways, Second Harvest Food Bank and the NC Community Action Association. The goal then, as it continues to be, was to see to it that students who need it get food on days when they aren’t in school, where breakfast and lunch is available Monday through Friday.

The need — and the success — of the initial pantry rapidly grew, leading to a second pantry opening in 2022 at the middle school.

With the 2024-25 school year now underway, the pantries are open again. Sheila Peterson, executive director of Human Resources for the city schools, said this program will serve over 100 students. The community, along with their partners, are pushing to grow it even more.

“Right now, of course, we have two pantries — one at Clinton High School and one at Sampson Middle School — and we are serving around 160 kids in the two schools, give or take, so it’s going great,” she said. “We have area churches that are providing funds, and also businesses in our community that are giving donations and also funds. I have written two grants through No Kids Hungry to help support the pantries as well.

“We are still working with Action Pathway and Second Food Harvest in order to make sure that we have everything that we need for the year. So with the community support and our area businesses and those two entities, we’re able to supply kids’ needs every week.”

The pantries have been well received by students and the community, Peterson said, so much so that the city schools staff if hopeful it can be expanded into Sunset Avenue.

“They, the parents and students, have been very supportive and have actually reached out to some of the churches that have helped us,” she said. “We have guidance councils as well that have solicited funds in order to support us. So it has been well received ,which is great because the pantries are much needed.

“We, of course, try to support the pantry during the summer as well, throughout the summer feeding program, so everything has worked out well. Hopefully, in the future, we will have a pantry at every school. We’re working toward trying to do that, and the next pantry, hopefully, cross our fingers, will be at Sunset.”

For anyone curious about how to help, Peterson gave insight into what they’re asking for.

“To donate they can contact me at the Central Office, or they can also contact the principal at the school, and we will facilitate the donation,” she said. “We would love to have shelf staple food so that it will last a long period of time. And any and every donation that’s given, at every board meeting, we place it on the board agenda so they’ll know that we do have community support for the pantry.”

In her position, Peterson heads the nutritional and feeding programs throughout Clinton City Schools, and being able to provide the pantry for students fulfills her passion.

“Well, this was Dr. (Linda) Brunson’s vision; I’m just trying to carry it forward,” she said. “It’s also a passion of mine from child nutrition as well, to make sure that any nutrition insecurities we’re having are covered because, as we know, if a child is hungry, they cannot learn. So therefore, we’re trying to combat all of the needs of our children so they can be successful in life. So the pantries are really great; it’s important and this can’t be overlooked.”

Dr. Linda Brunson, city Board of Education chairwoman, who is on the front line of battling food insecurities through food drives at Friendly Trio Community Center, said applying that passion to help students in the school system brings her much joy, and she wanted it known that anytime one needs help the pantry will open to them.

“I am happy that we are able to continue our service to our students and their families through providing nutritious foods through the pantries at Sampson Middle School and Clinton High School,” Brunson said. “Students have access to the pantries every day; however, the pantries are opened on Friday of each week. If students need food on other days, they should notify any adult on campus and the pantry will be opened. Our students in grades pre-K through grade 5 are also receiving food items via the BackPack Buddies program.

“We realize that food insecurity is real for students in our school. Providing food for those who need it helps the students focus on their learning. Sampson Middle School’s pantry opened on Friday, Aug. 23, and served 60 students. That’s about the same number that we served on Fridays during last school year.”

“We are so fortunate to have individuals, churches and businesses donating to the pantry,” Brunson added. “The community has really been instrumental in ensuring that the pantry shelves, coolers and freezers are fully stocked. We thank everyone for their continued support of BackPack Buddies and the food pantries. All donations are greatly appreciated.”

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-249-4231. Follow us on Twitter at @SamsponInd, like us on Facebook, and check out our Instagram at @thesampsonindependent.