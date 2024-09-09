Two area men — one from Clinton, the other from Godwin — kept the Clinton police busy over the Labor Day weekend, leading to a pair of arrests following breaking and entering calls and a chase.

Among those suspects was Richard Thomas Lee, 39, of 33 Easter Lilly Lane, Clinton, faces 11 charges after being apprehended for breaking into both City Mobile and Tobacco and J and J Quick Stop.

Early that morning, on Aug. 30, at approximately 2:06 a.m. and 2:11 a.m., according to police reports, officers were dispatched to the two businesses in reference to burglary

After officers arrived on scene, it was determined that both businesses were broken into. Following a police investigation, it was discovered that Lee was the suspect. He was later located on Easter Lilly Lane and taken into custody.

Lee was charged with two counts felony breaking and entering, conspire to commit felony larceny and injury to real property. Lee was also served warrants for breaking and entering a business and felony larceny, incidents that reportedly occurred at 84 Faison Hwy, the location of J and J Quick Stop, on July 24, 2024.

Lee’s bond was set at $70,000 and his first court appearance was Aug. 30.

That same morning, Joseph Linwood Johnson, 47, of 1401 Clayton Rd, Godwin, NC, was taken into custody after he reportedly failed to stop during a traffic stop, leading officers on a chase.

Police reports stated that officers, at approximately 3 a.m., attempted to stop a red station wagon truck on Sunset Avenue for speeding, reckless and careless driving and failing to stop at a stop sign. When officer caught up to vehicle on Faircloth Freeway, Johnson failed to pull over.

The suspect, reports show, fled in his vehicle toward Northwest Boulevard, traveling US 421 North. He turned onto Rabbit Street, stopping in the roadway, where he then jumped out of his vehicle.

Officers, reports show, commanded the subject to lay on the ground where he was taken into custody. No injuries were reported at the time of incident.

Johnson faces nine charges, including felony flee to elude, reckless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while impaired, driving while license revoked, stop sign violation, felony probation violation and a warrant for larceny in Sampson County.

His bond was set at $41,000 and his court date is Sept. 10.

