A portion of Bradshaw Road in Sampson County will close for several months while crews build a new bridge over Ward Swamp, according to a notice from the North Carolina Department of Transportation

The original bridge, built in 1975, will be replaced with a longer and wider structure, and include drainage improvements, according to the DOT.

Construction is scheduled to begin Sept. 9 and be completed sometime in early 2025.

Traffic will detour onto Share Cake Road, Hobbton Highway and Whit Road. Drivers should plan ahead as the detour may add extra time to their commute.

The NCDOT advises drivers to use caution when traveling near the construction site.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.