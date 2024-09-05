Willie Parker visited Butler Avenue School last Wednesday, where he delivered over 30 bookbags for students in need. Additionally, he visited the P.E. classroom to speak with a few of the students.

A memo from his foundation, 39 Legends, said: “We’re excited to start another school year with you! As you step into this new journey, remember that you are capable of achieving great things. Just like this backpack, generously provided by 39 Legends and FWP Speed School, will carry your books and supplies, know that you carry within you the strength, courage, and wisdom to succeed. May this year be filled with learning, growth, and blessings!”

Parker was a standout running back for the Dark Horses en route to a football state championship in 1997. He played football at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and played professionally for the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he set a Super Bowl record for longest touchdown run in Super Bowl XL — 75 yards. He is a two-time Super Bowl champion.

Dr. Angela Harding contributed to this article.